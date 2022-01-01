Menu

Pierre-Eric DURAND

CHENGDU

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Lean
Industrialisation
Budgétisation
AMDE/FMEA

Entreprises

  • Faurecia - Senior Manufacturing Engineering Manager

    2015 - maintenant Chendgu plant set up (china) including JIT assembly with innovative conveyor JIT delivery, Gluing, Bodycolor painting, SMC compression and Injection technologies.
    Define, update and implement Plant Master Plan.
    Define and manage CAPEX plan (300 MRMB)
    Recrut, train and manage ME and Maintenance Team.
    Contribute to reach plant break even 5 months after SOP.
    Contribute with the team to successful launch of Bumpers and Tailgate of new 4008. Préparation of 2 other cars launch.

  • Faurecia - Manager Manufacturing Engineering

    2008 - 2015 Define and implement Plant Master Plan.
    Define and manage CAPEX (15 M€).
    Contribute to decrease Plant break even (-1,8 M€)
    Manage material productivity to reach benchmark status.
    Launch and manage NewTech concept to reach Group Benchmark level.
    Lead Maintenance organization improvement to reach FES ranking A (Benchmarck).
    Manage product launch of bumpers DS4 and DS5, Peugeot 308,2008,3008,5008.
    Manage up to 38 Headcount.

  • Cadence Innovation - Manufacturing Manager/Program Manager

    2007 - 2008 Increase by 20% capacity for painting and injection.
    Define and implement CAPEX (2,7 m€).
    Support sales to recover 770 k€/year turn-over

  • Cadence Innovation - Non-Automotive Key Account Manager

    1997 - 2004 Increase turn over by 140% over Europe with Whirlpool, Bosh-Siemens, and Brandt. Manage multi-functional team (Sales, Program Manager, Product Engineers and Program Quality Engineers).

  • Cadence Innovation - Program Manager Non-Automotive

    1993 - 1997 Manage international projects for Whirlpool

  • Cadence Innovation - Dash Board Program Manager

    1991 - 1993 Manage project for Renault Maubeuge

  • SALOMON - Mold Designer

    Annecy 1987 - 1991 Define mold standard for new activity of the company (Ski)

Formations

Réseau