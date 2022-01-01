Pierre-Eric DURAND

2015 - maintenantChendgu plant set up (china) including JIT assembly with innovative conveyor JIT delivery, Gluing, Bodycolor painting, SMC compression and Injection technologies.
Define, update and implement Plant Master Plan.
Define and manage CAPEX plan (300 MRMB)
Recrut, train and manage ME and Maintenance Team.
Contribute to reach plant break even 5 months after SOP.
Contribute with the team to successful launch of Bumpers and Tailgate of new 4008. Préparation of 2 other cars launch.
Faurecia
- Manager Manufacturing Engineering
2008 - 2015Define and implement Plant Master Plan.
Define and manage CAPEX (15 M€).
Contribute to decrease Plant break even (-1,8 M€)
Manage material productivity to reach benchmark status.
Launch and manage NewTech concept to reach Group Benchmark level.
Lead Maintenance organization improvement to reach FES ranking A (Benchmarck).
Manage product launch of bumpers DS4 and DS5, Peugeot 308,2008,3008,5008.
Manage up to 38 Headcount.