Pierre FERRAND

YUMA (AZ)

En résumé

Mergers and acquisitions, cooperation, licensing, Integration, Intercultural Management, Project Management, P&L responsibilities, cross functionnal process, negotiations tactics, international contacts and management, financial, business and agronomics background

Mes compétences :
International project management
International management
Management d'équipes
Integration and execution
Vente entreprise
Management de projets
Agrochemicals
Agriculture
Mergers and acquisitions
Cooperations and licensing

Entreprises

  • gowan Company Llc - Head of corporate communications

    2015 - maintenant

  • Gowan Company LLC - Head of Global Business Development

    2014 - maintenant

  • Bayer CropScience AG - Integration Manager

    Lyon 2012 - 2012

  • Bayer CropScience AG - Mergers & Acquisitions Manager

    Lyon 2004 - 2012

  • Bayer CropScience AG - Risk Management Manager

    Lyon 2002 - 2003

  • Aventis CropScience SA - Corporate Auditing Manager

    2000 - 2002

  • AgrEvo France - Strategic Project Management Europe Manager

    1997 - 2000

  • Schering Agriculture and AgrEvo France - Area Sales and Marketing Manager

    1993 - 1997

Formations

