Pierre FORTINEAU

  • Charcuterie du Blavet
  • Directeur industriel

Kervignac

Entreprises

  • Charcuterie du Blavet - Directeur industriel

    Production | Kervignac (56700) 2020 - maintenant

  • Jean floc'h - Responsable R&D

    2008 - 2020

  • Saviel France établissement Estillac Groupement Intermarché JEAN ROZE - Responsable production

    2003 - 2007

  • Snc saviel - Responsable qualite

    2000 - 2003

  • Sva jean roze - Technicien

    1999 - 1999

  • Service national - Militaire du contingent

    1998 - 1999

Formations

