Pierre FORTINEAU
Charcuterie du Blavet
Directeur industriel
Kervignac
Entreprises
Charcuterie du Blavet
- Directeur industriel
Production | Kervignac (56700)
2020 - maintenant
Jean floc'h
- Responsable R&D
2008 - 2020
Saviel France établissement Estillac Groupement Intermarché JEAN ROZE
- Responsable production
2003 - 2007
Snc saviel
- Responsable qualite
2000 - 2003
Sva jean roze
- Technicien
1999 - 1999
Service national
- Militaire du contingent
1998 - 1999
Formations
Faculté Des Sciences
Nantes
1997 - 1998
dess
Faculté Des Sciences
Nantes
1994 - 1997
ingenieur maitre
Faculté Des Sciences
Nantes
1992 - 1994
deug 1
Lycée Pays De Retz
Pornic
1991 - 1992
baccalaureat
terminale S
Réseau
Angeline GUÉGAN
Arnaud FOUCHER
Aurore GRONNIER
Guillaume RINGENBACH
Kevin FROMONT
Laurence BOUILLOT
Laurent MENGUY
Nathalie LARDY
Sylvie BRIDIER
Vincent SANTOS
