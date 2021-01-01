Pierre François BOUCHERON

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
Compétences
Outils/langages
MS Exchange 5/2003, VMware ESX, ArcServe, SendMail, Backup Exe, Citrix, Shell, VoIP, IpTables, OpenVPN, PHP, Apache, Tomcat, JBoss, JOnAS, Zope
Architecture
Client/serveur, SAN, NAS,
Bases de données
Oracle 8i – Oracle 9i – Oracle 10g – Mysql
Systèmes
Linux (Mandrake, Redhat, Debian et dérivés), Windows 2000 & 2003 Server, UNIX
Réseaux
LAN/WAN, Bornes Wi-Fi, ETHERNET, TCP/IP, SWITCH HP, CISCO SERIES 4x,
Informatique
