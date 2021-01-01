Menu

Pierre François BOUCHERON

Paris

En résumé

Compétences

Outils/langages
MS Exchange 5/2003, VMware ESX, ArcServe, SendMail, Backup Exe, Citrix, Shell, VoIP, IpTables, OpenVPN, PHP, Apache, Tomcat, JBoss, JOnAS, Zope

Architecture
Client/serveur, SAN, NAS,

Bases de données
Oracle 8i – Oracle 9i – Oracle 10g – Mysql

Systèmes
Linux (Mandrake, Redhat, Debian et dérivés), Windows 2000 & 2003 Server, UNIX

Réseaux
LAN/WAN, Bornes Wi-Fi, ETHERNET, TCP/IP, SWITCH HP, CISCO SERIES 4x,

Mes compétences :
Administrateur système
ingénieur système
Linux Red Hat
Jboss
MySQL
Oracle
Linux
Jakarta TOMCAT Servlet Engine
Oracle 10G
Microsoft Exchange Server
Java Enterprise Edition
WebLogic Enterprise Application Server
VoIP (Voice over IP)
UNIX
PostgreSQL
Oracle 9i
Oracle 8i
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Exchange 2003
Citrix Winframe
Cisco Switches/Routers
CA ArcServe
Appache
Apache WEB Server
Windows 2008R2
VMware Esx 3
VMware
TCP/IP
Shell
SWITCH HP
SQL
SAN
Personal Home Page
Novell Netware
Network Attached Storage
Microsoft Windows NT > Microsoft Windows NT 4.x
Microsoft Windows
Lotus cc:Mail
Lotus Notes/Domino
Linux Mandrake
Linux Debian
LAN/WAN
JEE VmWare ESX 5
Ethernet
Data Centre
Bornes Wi-Fi
Active Directory 2008R2
AIX UNIX
Ingénierie système
Informatique

Entreprises

  • Ministère de l'Education nationale - Ingénieur Système

    Paris 2014 - 2016 Installer et configurer les serveurs sous Linux Readhat entreprise 5 ;
    Mise en place de serveur applicatif JEE, Jboss, Appache etc. ;
    Paramétrage applicatif des différentes Briques des 10 projets. ;
    Préconisation pour optimiser les différentes applications ;
    Création et suivis des tickets aux différentes organisations du ministère. ;
    Participation a plusieurs conférences, pour exposer les problèmes rencontrés, voir les solutions que l'on peut apporter.
    Création de plusieurs documents techniques pour préconiser une optimisation des applicatifs.
    Établir plusieurs tableau de suivis d'installation et les liens vers les différents applications.

  • Association - Mise en place et Gestion de Parc et serveur

    2009 - 2014 Depuis Février 2009 indépendant (Administrateur Système)
    Mise en place et Gestion de Parc et serveur

    RMN, SSVP, Renault Sport F1, Christian Dior, Secours Catholique, Croix Rouge, Chaîne de l'Espoir, Handicap International, Sita France.

    Environnement Technique: Windows 2003, Linux Redhat, Windows XP Pro, windows 2008.

    - Projet de migration AD 2003, vers 2008R2 40 foret.
    - Gestion des serveurs.
    - Installer et configurer les serveurs sous Windows 2003, Linux
    - Administrer et mettre en place de la politique de sauvegarde, maintenance, hotline
    - Configurer et mettre en place des postes de travail
    - Assurer la maintenance des solutions installées.

  • Renault Sport Technologies - Ingénieur Système

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2009 - 2013 (ingénieur Système) Mise en place et Gestion de Parc et serveur

    F1, Christian Dior, Secours Catholique, Croix Rouge, Chaîne de l'Espoir, Handicap International, Sita France, Suez Environnement.
    Environnement Technique: Linux Redhat entreprise 5, windows 2008, Jboss, Appache, OpenLDAP, VmWare ESX.

    * Installer et configurer les serveurs sous Linux Readhat entreprise 5
    * Mise en place de serveur applicatif JEE, Jboss, Appache etc.
    * Projet de migration pour SITA France AD 2003, vers 2008R2 40 foret sur une seul hébergés sur deux Datacenter. (serveur linux, Windows, unix, AIX, 300 serveurs) ;
    * Gestion du projet avec la société avec la société de service Osiatis. J'ai été aussi le coordinateur technique de la migration des utilisateurs, des ordinateurs, des serveurs, des périphériques de stockage etc. (500 serveurs 5000 postes de travail, 10000 utilisateurs) ;

  • Groupe Ares - Chef d'équipe de support et

    Paris 2007 - 2009 Environnement technique : oracle, Linux Redhat entreprise 5, windows 2008, Jboss, Appache, OpenLDAP, VmWare ESX.

    - Manager une équipe de techniciens (6 personnes) ;
    - Préparer des plannings d'intervention des techniciens (migration nouvelle version produits ;
    - Mettre en œuvre les outils de supervision (Nagios) ;
    - Concevoir une documentation technique décrivant le processus d'installation et les phases de tests
    - Prévoir une phase de tests puis une mise en production sur chaque installation
    * Suivre les interventions et support des techniciens ;
    * Reporting de l'avancement des interventions ;
    * Installer et configurer les serveurs Oracle 10g sous Linux
    * Tests de validation et mise en production des serveurs
    * Administration et sauvegarde (NetBackup) avec maintenance quotidienne des serveurs. ;

  • ITN CONSULTANTS - Ingénieur Système

    PARIS 2005 - 2007 ITN CONSULTANTS - Restructuration 200 postes et 60 serveurs (CDI)
    Environnement technique : Oracle 8i 9i 10g, Linux Redhat, Windows 2003, VMware Esx3, Citrix, Exchange 2003, Arcserve, routeur Cisco, VOIP, MySql, Tomcat, Appache, Jboss, JEE.

    * Etude des besoins de l'entreprise, préparation du budget, présentation à la direction ;
    * Restructuration de la topologie système et réseaux ;
    * Installation de serveurs anti-spam et anti-virus et serveur apache et base oracle lié à éclipse sous Red Hat (10 serveurs)
    * Mettre en œuvre les outils de supervision(Nagios) ;
    * Installer et configurer de systèmes VMware ESX en clusters sous Red Hat (5 serveurs)
    * Installer et configurer les tests pour les développeurs Oracle à base d'un Oracle 8i, un 9i et créer les scripts de création de basse pour environnement client
    * Installer, configurer et administrer les serveurs Oracle 10g sous Linux Red Hat
    * Changement et configuration des routeurs et Switch Cisco pour réseaux LAN/ WAN /MAN (Sites sur Paris et sur Lyon)
    * Mise en place d'une politique de sauvegarde globale des serveurs sous Arcserve (sauvegarde base exchange, les bas oracles, les machines Virtuel)
    * Instauration de l'Active Directory, définition de la structure, la politique de sécurité
    * Création documentation technique des serveurs ;
    * Préparation et suivi des commandes auprès des fournisseurs. ;

  • MEDICASOFT - Technicien Micro

    Maisons-Alfort 2003 - 2004 - Gestion suivi et Formation sur toute la France (CDI)

  • SOPREC - Ingénieur Système

    2002 - 2003 Environnement technique : linux Redhat, MySql, Tomcat, Appache, Jboss, JEE, Acrserve

  • INFOSYS - Support & administration

    Roissy en France 2001 - 2002 INFOSYS FRANCE - Support et administration niveaux 2 et 3 (CDI) Administrateur Système
    Environnement technique : linux Redhat,Mysql, Windows NT4, SQL, exchange 5, Acrserve.

  • Randstad - Technicien Micro

    Saint Denis 1999 - 2001 * Intervention sur les incidents de la
    SRID INFORMATIQUE - Gestion et maintenance des clients (CDI)
    * Installation et administration de serveur NT, et Novell chez : Fédération Nationale des Transports Routiers (Paris 17ème), Union Européenne Occidentale (Trocadéro), ;
    * Imprimerie Point 44 (Paris 20ème) ;
    * Mise à niveau des postes pour le passage de l'an 2000 de tous les magasins Celio ;

  • SRID INFORMATIQUE - Technicien Micro Réseaux

    1999 - 2001 Gestion et maintenance des clients

    - Installation et administration de serveur NT, et Novell chez : Fédération Nationale des Transports Routiers (Paris 17ème), Union Européenne occidentale(Trocadéro),
    - Imprimerie Point 44 (Paris 20ème)
    - Mise à niveau des postes pour le passage de l’an 2000 de tous les magasins Celio

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

