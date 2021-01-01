Menu

Pierre GARBIT

BRUXELLES

Entreprises

  • ENGIE Latin America - VP Markets & B2B Customer Solutions

    2016 - maintenant

  • Electrabel - Manager Metering, Settlement & Reporting

    Bruxelles 2013 - 2016 En poste en Belgique

  • ELECTRABEL - Manager Pricing Design & Retail

    Bruxelles 2011 - 2012

  • GDF SUEZ - Directeur Adjoint BU Gestion Energie

    2008 - 2010

  • ELECTRABEL - Sales Team Manager - France

    Bruxelles 2004 - 2008

  • Electrabel - Key Account Manager

    Bruxelles 2001 - 2004

