Pierre GARBIT
Pierre GARBIT
BRUXELLES
Profil
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ENGIE Latin America
- VP Markets & B2B Customer Solutions
2016 - maintenant
Electrabel
- Manager Metering, Settlement & Reporting
Bruxelles
2013 - 2016
En poste en Belgique
ELECTRABEL
- Manager Pricing Design & Retail
Bruxelles
2011 - 2012
GDF SUEZ
- Directeur Adjoint BU Gestion Energie
2008 - 2010
ELECTRABEL
- Sales Team Manager - France
Bruxelles
2004 - 2008
Electrabel
- Key Account Manager
Bruxelles
2001 - 2004
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Baudouin CONTZEN
Bernard DUMEZ
Frédéric SANCHEZ
Géraldine CASANOVA
Gert VAN CAUTER
Guillaume BOUHIER
Olivier MARTINEZ
Patrick LEGRAIN
Renaud GARRIGUES
