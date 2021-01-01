Retail
Pierre GARRIGUES
Ajouter
Pierre GARRIGUES
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Hi-media
- Financial Manager
2010 - maintenant
Ernst&Young
- Manager Audit
2005 - 2010
VALEO
- Controleur de gestion
Paris
2003 - maintenant
Formations
AUDENCIA Nantes Ecole De Management
Nantes
2001 - 2005
Réseau
Abdallah HITTI
Alexandra MAINIÈRE
Boris CIÉPIÉLEWSKI
David BERNARD
Elodie HERBERT
Jean-Etienne GRIESBECK
Justine WALDISBERG
Nicolas POLLINI
Olivier GANDY
Philippe GRAND
