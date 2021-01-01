Pierre GAUTHIER

-
NEWBASE (ex Publicitas)
- Directeur Commercial
2017 - maintenant
We are an independent media and marketing consultancy company, connecting you to your audience around the globe.
We combine data, insights and cutting edge advertising tech across all channels to make sure you reach your marketing goals.
Our innovative video and mobile formats truly engage your audience. Equipped with the latest technologies, powerful data and research capabilities, we deliver your message through our programmatic platform as well as traditional channels; made possible by our partnerships with over 4,000 premium media owners globally.
We work with you to help achieve results through content led campaigns that connect with consumers.
We have 28 offices around the world to provide local insights and buying power for our clients.
Transparency and effectiveness are at the heart of everything we do.
For over 125 years some of the world’s largest brands have trusted Publicitas to help build their businesses.
Visit our website : http://www.publicitas.com/
-
S4M
- Global Head of Publisher Mgt & Dvplt
2016 - 2016
S4M is a mobile native ad tech company founded in 2012 by a team that was already at the forefront of the mobile industry more than 10 years ago. We offer an unique mobile native full stack technology that is developed fully in-house. As mobile pioneers, we deliver state of the art mobile tech.
After securing $8 Million in Series A funding from Entrepreneurs Venture and Bpifrance Digital Fund, S4M is successfully expanding around the world. With over 80 employees across 5 offices in the U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific and South America, we have proven to be the leading mobile ad solutions company. Every year, we manage over 1,000 campaigns for over 150 premium advertisers and media agencies internationally.
-
Widespace SASU
- Co-dirigeant France
PARIS
2013 - 2015
Premium Mobile Advertising
Founded 2007 in Sweden
• Widespace delivers quality mobile ads in quality mobile apps
• 1,000,000,000 mobile ads monthly worldwide, and growing fast
Innovative formats, targeting and advanced technology adserver
• 10 Offices in Europe
• Spotify’s lead investor Northzone made €3 million investment in June 2012
In France, Widespace is the 3rd Premium mobile rep firm with 50 % reach on the mobile users representing media such as Groupe Nouvel Observateur, Sport.fr, Radio France or Best of Content.
-
Widespace France
- Head of Partnerships & Co-MD
2013 - 2015
Widespace is the leading mobile Premium repfirm in the Nordics with 35 M turnover and 200 people.
In 3 years, Widespace became the 1st mobile repfirm in France according to Nielsen with 25,9 M of unique users per month and 2nd in tablet (11,8 M UU).
* Launch of the French office (1ST employee) ;
* Tier 1 Publishers in exclusivity: Regie Obs, Radio France, Sport.fr, Purch, So Foot, Slate, ...
* Strategic partnerships with Dailymotion, Le Monde, Le Figaro, Au Féminin, Météo France...
* Co-manager of the subsidiary Widespace France : recruitment, finance, office, reporting... ;
-
OTI SA
- Consultant
2012 - 2015
Développement de l' audience internet de grands groupes media
-
PUBLICITAS
- Digital Business Development Manager
2011 - 2012
Part of Publigroupe, Publicitas is the leading print and digital international Swiss rep-firm with 40 offices around the world in 20 countries. Publigroupe has a 1 billion EUR global turnover in 2010.
Key publishers: LA Times, Chicago Tribune, USA Today, Washington Post, ILsole24 ore, De Telegraaf, Rossel, Corelio, Le Temps, NZZ, Prisa (Elpais.com), FAZ.net, South China Morning Post (500 websites around the world)...
* Achieved goals: + 24 % in on-line sales vs 2010 (1 M EUR turnover). ;
* Strategic partnerships settled with key digital actors: Havas, Vivaki, Adconion, Yellow Pages group and other rep.
* Client and media agencies prospecting: corporate, finance, luxury, travel advertisers...
* Events organization: De Telegraaf.nl boat event in August 2011 with 60 international digital media buyers. ;
* Creation of new marketing tools and digital presentations. ;
* Financial reporting on revenue each week.
* Team management : 2 people ;
-
-
Beezik.com
- Head of Publishers Development
2010 - 2011
: Head of Publishers Development at Beezik.com / Beead.com (mission)
Beezik.com is with Deezer.com and Spotify.com, one of the leading legal music download websites in France. Beezik has a 8 M EUR turnover in advertising revenue in 2011.
* Launch of the Beead product and rep-firm in the French digital advertising market.
* Creation of Beead publisher's portfolio by convincing new publishers of testing this new video ad product.
* Help in creating the marketing and technical tools of the new rep-firm.
* Strategic partnerships settled with key digital publishers such as Le Figaro groupe or NRJ group.
* Team management: 4 people. ;
-
-
HORYZON MEDIA Groupe Pages Jaunes
- Directeur du Développement Editeurs
2008 - 2010
Horyzon is the 2nd leading advertising rep-firm in the French digital advertising market. In 2011, Horyzon Media has a 40 M € turnover in digital advertising representing Ebay.com, PagesJaunes.fr, Mappy.com, Shopping.com, Ryan Air.com, Expedia.com, The Weather Channel.com…
• Member of Horyzon Media board of directors.
• Strategic RFP’s seasonal planning: Expedia.com, Lastminute.com, Ryanair.com, La poste.net, Opodo.fr…
• Financial and marketing reporting on a weekly basis with international publishers: Ryanair, Weather Channel…
• Creation of long –term relation with publishers by constantly improving the reporting and tools.
• Constant weekly updates on the marketing opportunities with the sales team.
• Help in creating the International department by recruiting international publishers.
• Strategic partnerships on publisher’s unsold inventories with: AOL (Advertising.com) MSN (Drive PM), Adconion.
Achieved goals: 600 K€ revenue generated in 2008-2009.
• Team management: 1 person.
-
-
HORYZON MEDIA Groupe Pages Jaunes
- Responsable Marketing
2006 - 2008
Marketing and Communication
Position creation.
Sales support and customer analysis to ensure that the marketing activity is maximised:
Reporting on performance indicators
Sales powerpoint presentation: more than 200 in a year and a half.
Opportunities and gaps analysis
Customer profiling and targeting
Produce analysis with regards to alternative financial scenarios
Management of the customer database of the Department:
Ensure on-going integrity and availability of up to date information and statistical data.
Internal and external communication/ French Online market.
-
VILLE DE NANTES
- Chargé de mission communication évaluation des politiques
2002 - 2004
Position creation.
Forecast and measurement of Welfare indicators:
Responsible for developing and maintaining the reporting system of the Department
Coordinated the marketing development input to the political planning process and involved in establishing the Department monthly objectives
Provision of product information and market intelligence to the managers of the Department and field team:
Collated and presented monthly political reviews about political performance.
Internal communication for the 500 employees: Health, Welfare and Elderly people Departments.