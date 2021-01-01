Pierre GAY

Licensing agreement available for US patent 8,753,057 B2

This method of tightening a threaded fastener (6) to a predetermined torque comprises steps in which: axial and rotational coupling is begun, by surface shrinking to a tight fit, of the threaded fastener (6) to a tightening member (2) capable of turning the threaded fastener (6) and thereby tightening it, the tightening member (2) and the threaded fastener (6) being able, from an initial coupled configuration between the tightening member and the threaded fastener, to remain rotationally coupled at a rotary drive torque, transmitted by the tightening member to the threaded fastener, that is less than the predetermined tightening torque, and to be rotationally decoupled from each other at a rotary drive torque, transmitted by the tightening member to the threaded fastener, that is equal to the predetermined tightening torque; and from this initial coupled configuration, a rotary movement is applied to the tightening member (2) up to a rotary drive torque, transmitted by the tightening member (2) to the threaded fastener (6), that causes rotational decoupling of the tightening member (2) from the threaded fastener (6). contact 00-33-472-307-059

Former patents

Dispositif de transmission d'effort pour un moteur à piston, et moteur à piston comprenant un tel dispositif WO 2012020184 A1

US Patent No: 4,607,431 Line-type foliage trimmer with automatic feed