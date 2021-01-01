Menu

Pierre GAYRAUD

MONTPELLIER

Entreprises

  • DELL EMC - Sales Engineering Director

    2017 - maintenant Pre-Sales Director (25 pers including 1 manager)

  • Dell - Sales Engineer External Manager France (Regions)

    MONTPELLIER 2014 - 2017

  • Dell - Solution & Infrastructure Technical Sales Manager (Preferred Accounts - Medium Business)

    MONTPELLIER 2010 - 2014

  • Dell - Outside Sales Account Manager (Preferred Accounts - Medium Business)

    MONTPELLIER 2008 - 2010

  • Dell - Inside Sales Account Manager (Large Enterprise)

    MONTPELLIER 2004 - 2008

  • STAFF AND LINE (Easyvista.com) - International Pre-Sales Consultant

    1997 - 2003

  • MICROSOFT - Marketing Anti-piratage // Gestion BSA

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 1996 - 1997

Formations

  • ESSCA

    Angers 1992 - 1996 Memoire de fin d'études sur la copie des logiciels & le piratage informatique

    Spec : Marketing Produits IT

Réseau

