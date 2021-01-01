Pierre GAYRAUD

-
DELL EMC
- Sales Engineering Director
2017 - maintenant
Pre-Sales Director (25 pers including 1 manager)
-
Dell
- Sales Engineer External Manager France (Regions)
MONTPELLIER
2014 - 2017
-
Dell
- Solution & Infrastructure Technical Sales Manager (Preferred Accounts - Medium Business)
MONTPELLIER
2010 - 2014
-
Dell
- Outside Sales Account Manager (Preferred Accounts - Medium Business)
MONTPELLIER
2008 - 2010
-
Dell
- Inside Sales Account Manager (Large Enterprise)
MONTPELLIER
2004 - 2008
-
STAFF AND LINE (Easyvista.com)
- International Pre-Sales Consultant
1997 - 2003
-
MICROSOFT
- Marketing Anti-piratage // Gestion BSA
Issy-les-Moulineaux.
1996 - 1997