Pierre GERIN
Pierre GERIN
LORGUES
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Chateau Roubine
- Oenologue - Maitre de Chai
2007 - maintenant
Pulenta estate - Argentine
- Assistant maitre de chai
2007 - maintenant
Domaine les Cailloux - chateauneuf du pape
- Maitre de chai
2006 - maintenant
Jackson Estate - malborouh - New Zealand
- Vinification
2006 - maintenant
Formations
Université Montpellier 1 DNO
Montpellier
2003 - 2005
DNO
Réseau
Franck JULLIÉ
Guillaume JASPART
Jean-Marie JEAN-MARIE CAUSSANEL (CAUSSANEL)
Karine MARC
Laurent LELAIDIER
Laurent MOINEAU
Mee GODARD
Olivier CABANIS
Stéphane BOREL
Valerie ROUSSELLE
