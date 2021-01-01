Menu

Pierre GERIN

LORGUES

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lorgues

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Chateau Roubine - Oenologue - Maitre de Chai

    2007 - maintenant

  • Pulenta estate - Argentine - Assistant maitre de chai

    2007 - maintenant

  • Domaine les Cailloux - chateauneuf du pape - Maitre de chai

    2006 - maintenant

  • Jackson Estate - malborouh - New Zealand - Vinification

    2006 - maintenant

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :