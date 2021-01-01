Menu

Pierre GERMON

FÂCHES-THUMESNIL

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Faches-Thumesnil

En résumé

QUBE Consulting is created to support aircraft operators, CAMO, MRO and Training Organizations in their compliance with the EASA quality standard and in their business enhancement needs.


QUBE Consulting is offering services in:

- Quality Insurance and Consulting for the continuing management or initial approval of EASA Part M, Part 145, and Part 147 certifications.

- Trainings for a large range of courses for CAMO and MRO staff.

Entreprises

  • QUBE Consulting - Owner and Manager

    2013 - maintenant

  • Enhance aero - Quality Manager Part M/145/147 & SMS

    2008 - 2012

  • XL Airways - Engineering Technician

    2006 - 2008

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :