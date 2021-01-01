Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Pierre GIBELIN
Ajouter
Pierre GIBELIN
LA PLAINE SAINT DENIS
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Tours
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Réseau Ferré de France
- Responsable Technico-Commercial
LA PLAINE SAINT DENIS
2010 - maintenant
Euro Cargo Rail (Groupe DB Schenker)
- Responsable d'Unité Opérationnelle
Paris
2006 - 2010
FERTIS (Groupe VFLI)
- Responsable Opérationnel Exploitation
2003 - 2006
Formations
Ecole Nationale D'Ingénieurs
St Etienne
1998 - 2003
Génie Mécanique - option Management Industriel
Réseau
Benjamin LOREILLE
Cyrille ROULAND-COLETTE
Julien KARENZI
Khady FALL
Lucas LA PERNA
Marlène JACQUEMONT
Nicolas GODIN
Philippe MANDIER
Sylvain BELLAYER
Yann PIRIOU
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z