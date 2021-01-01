Pierre-Gilles MARCOTTE

FIELDS OF EXPERTISE

- Excellent knowledge of data warehouse concept, relational and dimensional databases, business intelligence and information technology.

- Skilled experience with dashboard reporting and financial indicators.

- Good understanding of the generally recognized accounting principles and auditing methods.





PROFESSIONAL AFFILIATION

- Member, Certified Management Accountants (CMA) Society of British Columbia (Student)

- Member, Burrard Toastmasters - Vancouver's leading business-oriented public speaking club

- Member, Chambre de Commerce Franco-Colombienne - French BC Chamber of Commerce



Mes compétences :

Business

Business Objects

Data warehouse

Microsoft Business Intelligence