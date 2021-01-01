Pierre-Gilles MARCOTTE

FIELDS OF EXPERTISE
- Excellent knowledge of data warehouse concept, relational and dimensional databases, business intelligence and information technology.
- Skilled experience with dashboard reporting and financial indicators.
- Good understanding of the generally recognized accounting principles and auditing methods.
PROFESSIONAL AFFILIATION
- Member, Certified Management Accountants (CMA) Society of British Columbia (Student)
- Member, Burrard Toastmasters - Vancouver's leading business-oriented public speaking club
- Member, Chambre de Commerce Franco-Colombienne - French BC Chamber of Commerce
Mes compétences :
Business
Business Objects
Data warehouse
Microsoft Business Intelligence
Pas de formation renseignée