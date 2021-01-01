Menu

Pierre-Gilles MARCOTTE

Levallois-Perret

En résumé

FIELDS OF EXPERTISE
- Excellent knowledge of data warehouse concept, relational and dimensional databases, business intelligence and information technology.
- Skilled experience with dashboard reporting and financial indicators.
- Good understanding of the generally recognized accounting principles and auditing methods.


PROFESSIONAL AFFILIATION
- Member, Certified Management Accountants (CMA) Society of British Columbia (Student)
- Member, Burrard Toastmasters - Vancouver's leading business-oriented public speaking club
- Member, Chambre de Commerce Franco-Colombienne - French BC Chamber of Commerce

Mes compétences :
Business
Business Objects
Data warehouse
Microsoft Business Intelligence

Entreprises

  • Business Objects - Senior Consultant

    Levallois-Perret 2006 - 2006 Mr. Marcotte offers four years experience working with the Business Objects product line running in a variety of Windows operating systems based configurations and technologies. With a Double Major in Accounting and Computer Science, Mr Marcotte specializes in delivering management tools that provide regular information and analysis on key operational aspects. He helped different organization make better and wiser decisions based on facts using the Business Objects product line. He also has the ability to evaluate the reliability and integrity of financial and operational information to improve decision making.


    Project Experience

    • Best Buy Canada – Vancouver, Canada
    - Installed and supported their Business Objects XI deployment.
    - Created complex reports with Business Objects and Crystal Report XI.
    - Performed testing and tuning of systems and infrastructure to ensure system reliability.

    • Sales Centrix – Vancouver Canada
    - Defined the requirements for an accounting connector between SaleForce.com, Siebel CRM OnDemand, Great Plains and QuickBooks.
    - Wrote UML based requirements model.
    - Provided foundational support for the various stages of the product development life cycle including software design, user interface design, QA testing and customer documentation.

    •SITA – Montréal, Canada
    - Analyzed and gave suggestions to optimize Sita’s actual data warehouse.
    - Redefined phase 2 of their data warehouse’s development.
    - Analyzed the different CRM applications to integrate them better in the data warehouse.
    - Created complex reports with Business Objects.

    • Expedia Canada – Montréal, Canada
    - Designed and built a business focused data mart from the data warehouse.
    - Elaborated Dash Board Reporting with Business Objects for their monthly sale reports.
    - Supported users in creating KPIs (Key performance indicators), reports and scoreboards.
    - Created OLAP cubes for analysis purposes.

    • Fortis Assurance – Paris, France
    - Worked with top management to develop key financial indicators to follow business activity.
    - Elaborated dashboard reporting and monthly sales report.
    - Implemented and deployed Business Objects technology from the existing production system of the insurance company.
    - Designed and built business focused data marts systems from the data warehouse.
    - Performed testing and tuning of systems and infrastructure to ensure system reliability.
    - Provided functional and technical training to users. (Forty users)

    • Infolink – Paris, France
    - Analyzed and developed an application that improves contact management throughout the organization and enables everyone in the organization to view a single picture of prospects and customers.

    • HSBC France – Paris, France
    - Installed, repaired and maintained Windows NT, Sun and Alpha Servers.
    - Connected Sun and Alpha Servers of the trading room to a terminal server.

    • Hays IT – Paris, France
    - Managed and supervised a team of 6 employees and administered the operating budget for the project.
    - Determined all deliverables and established the time frames.
    - Ensured that deliverables were delivered on time and within budget.
    - Wrote systems specifications.

    • De Marque – Quebec, Canada
    - Developed a client / server application concerning sales and inventory.
    - Wrote report summarizing the functionalities of the software and interviewed future users.
    - Followed accounting standards concerning sales and inventory reports.

Formations

