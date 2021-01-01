Retail
Pierre GIRAUD
Pierre GIRAUD
Meyreuil
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Système d'information
Santé
Entreprises
Softway Médical
- Ingénieur Développement Business Intelligence
Meyreuil
2012 - maintenant
En charge de projets décisionnels sur la partie établissement
Softway Médical
- Chef de Projet
Meyreuil
2006 - 2012
R2i Santé
- Chef de Projet
2003 - 2006
R2i Santé
- Chef de Centre
1998 - 2003
CIRCE
- Chef de Projet
1995 - 1998
SSII ELIPSE
- Ingénieur d'études
1994 - 1995
SSII ELIPSE
- Analyste Programmeur
1990 - 1993
SSII DIRA
- Programmeur
1988 - 1990
Formations
Université Lyon 2 Lumiere
Lyon
1993 - 1994
Réseau
Antoine BLAIS
Christophe LETOURMY
Jean-Claude GIRAUD
Julien ROUVIERE
Citegestion (Puteaux)
Olivier NICOLLET
Patrice PERRONNET
Paul HALLY
Sébastien LAURENS
Tixier JEAN
