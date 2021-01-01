Menu

Pierre GIRAUD

Meyreuil

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Système d'information
Santé

Entreprises

  • Softway Médical - Ingénieur Développement Business Intelligence

    Meyreuil 2012 - maintenant En charge de projets décisionnels sur la partie établissement

  • Softway Médical - Chef de Projet

    Meyreuil 2006 - 2012

  • R2i Santé - Chef de Projet

    2003 - 2006

  • R2i Santé - Chef de Centre

    1998 - 2003

  • CIRCE - Chef de Projet

    1995 - 1998

  • SSII ELIPSE - Ingénieur d'études

    1994 - 1995

  • SSII ELIPSE - Analyste Programmeur

    1990 - 1993

  • SSII DIRA - Programmeur

    1988 - 1990

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :