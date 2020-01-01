Menu

Pierre GOMEZ

Le Bourget

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Customer Experience
Teamwork

Entreprises

  • H&m - Area contrôleur

    Le Bourget 2020 - maintenant

  • H&M - Store manager

    Le Bourget 2019 - maintenant Turnover :35 M 200 collaborators
    -------
    -Implementation and follow up model store

  • H&M - Store manager

    Le Bourget 2018 - 2019 : H&M ROSNY2 (074) (048) + KREMLIN BICETRE (143)
    -------
    -Manage three profit center (074) (048) (143) Turnover :15 M 80 Collaborators

  • H&M MARSEILLE - Store Manager

    2016 - 2018 : H&M MARSEILLE Turnover :13.8M 80 Collaborators
    -------
    Complentary mission : -Opening Marseille flagship
    -Area controler developement Area 7

  • H&m - Store manager

    Le Bourget 2014 - 2020 Gestionnaire de centre de profit

  • H&M MARSEILLE - Store manager

    2014 - 2016 : H&M MARSEILLE Turnover :9 M 40 Collaborators
    -------
    -Complementary mission :Close Marseille saint Fereol

  • H&m - Département manager

    Le Bourget 2013 - 2014

  • DECATHLON - Departement manager

    2012 - 2014 ; -Departement manager Area Fitness Turnover : 4M 10 Collaborators
    -------
    ►Skills:

    Colleagues:
    -Manage and develop a team

  • Decathlon - Responsable rayon

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2011 - 2013

Formations

  • EDHEC Business School

    Paris 2016 - 2017 MBA

  • University Of Montpellier (Montpellier)

    Montpellier 2009 - 2010 Master 2

  • University Of Montpellier (Montpellier)

    Montpellier 2008 - 2009 Master1

  • STAPS (Montpellier)

    Montpellier 2006 - 2011