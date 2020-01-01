Retail
Pierre GOMEZ
Pierre GOMEZ
Le Bourget
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Customer Experience
Teamwork
Entreprises
H&m
- Area contrôleur
Le Bourget
2020 - maintenant
H&M
- Store manager
Le Bourget
2019 - maintenant
Turnover :35 M 200 collaborators
-------
-Implementation and follow up model store
H&M
- Store manager
Le Bourget
2018 - 2019
: H&M ROSNY2 (074) (048) + KREMLIN BICETRE (143)
-------
-Manage three profit center (074) (048) (143) Turnover :15 M 80 Collaborators
H&M MARSEILLE
- Store Manager
2016 - 2018
: H&M MARSEILLE Turnover :13.8M 80 Collaborators
-------
Complentary mission : -Opening Marseille flagship
-Area controler developement Area 7
H&m
- Store manager
Le Bourget
2014 - 2020
Gestionnaire de centre de profit
H&M MARSEILLE
- Store manager
2014 - 2016
: H&M MARSEILLE Turnover :9 M 40 Collaborators
-------
-Complementary mission :Close Marseille saint Fereol
H&m
- Département manager
Le Bourget
2013 - 2014
DECATHLON
- Departement manager
2012 - 2014
; -Departement manager Area Fitness Turnover : 4M 10 Collaborators
-------
►Skills:
Colleagues:
-Manage and develop a team
Decathlon
- Responsable rayon
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2011 - 2013
Formations
EDHEC Business School
Paris
2016 - 2017
MBA
University Of Montpellier (Montpellier)
Montpellier
2009 - 2010
Master 2
University Of Montpellier (Montpellier)
Montpellier
2008 - 2009
Master1
STAPS (Montpellier)
Montpellier
2006 - 2011