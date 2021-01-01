Retail
Pierre GOUBERT
Pierre GOUBERT
LYON
Election législatives 2022
Pas de description
Entreprises
GEA
- DirCo
maintenant
Tubes technologies
- Ventes
2012 - maintenant
GEA TUCHENHAGEN Gmbh
- Directeur Commercial
2005 - 2011
Mise en place et développement de GEA Tuchenhagen en France.
BURKERT CONTROMATIC
- Responsable marché Pharma
1999 - 2005
Développement de la gamme et du marché Composant Pharmaceutique
Formations
IFAG Lyon
Lyon
1991 - 1993
ecole de commerce Niveau II
ESME-Sudria (Paris)
Paris
1982 - 1985
DUT Génie Mecanique Et Productique
Lyon
1980 - 1981
dut
Réseau
Antoine STADLER
Christophe LONGIN
Eric VALERY
François BEAUDRY
Guy BRUYAS
Jean Marc PETITJEAN
Jean-Philippe BUC
Laurent MAISSE
Sylvain FRÉCHENGUES
Thibaud NAHON
