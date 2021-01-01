Retail
Pierre GOUGET
Pierre GOUGET
SOMBERNON
Entreprises
Eurl Gouget
- Gérant
2004 - maintenant
Joly René
- Salarié
1999 - 2004
Formations
Association Ouvrière Des Compagnons Du Devoir Du Tour De France AOCDTF
Paris
1994 - 1999
Serrurerie metallerie
Réseau
Behrouz BARG
David BRULEY
Hélène LARGER
Philippe BRUN
Pierre-Alain PAROT
Rachel SEGUIN
Sébastien MARQUET
Tec BOURGOGNE 21
Thibault FERNANDEZ
