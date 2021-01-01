Menu

Pierre GUILLEMAUD

GIF

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Belden Hirschmann

    maintenant

  • CISCO SYSTEMS - WW BDM Industrial Automation

    Issy les Moulineaux 2010 - maintenant

  • Hirschmann Automation & Control SAS - Directeur Général

    2004 - 2009

  • Celestica - European Sales Manager Design Services

    Saumur 2002 - 2004

  • GenRad - Southern Europe Director

    1997 - 2002

  • GenRad - General Manager France

    1992 - 1996

  • GenRad - From Application Engineer to Sales Manager, France

    1981 - 1991

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :