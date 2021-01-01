Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Pierre GUIOT
Ajouter
Pierre GUIOT
SEDAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Co-fondateur du site web
http://www.maconciergerie.com
Mes compétences :
Dynamique
Entreprises
ACTUELLEMENT EN STAND-BY
- Sans
maintenant
PROSERVI
- Auto-entrepreneur
2012 - maintenant
support admin pme/pmi
inventaire
conducteur de projet
mise en place magasin logistique, hall etc...
FIXUM
- SALES MANAGER
2011 - 2012
conciergerie d 'entreprises , soulagement administratifs , paramedic's
SOTRANS SA LUX
- Cadre
2007 - 2009
GLS (GENERAL LOGISTICS SYSTEM)
- Dispatcher
2006 - 2007
ABX LOGISTICS
- DISPATCHER
1994 - 2006
Formations
ITEL (Libramont)
Libramont
1986 - 1992
HOTELLERIE
HOTELLIERE
Réseau
Ait Ouadda NORA
Alexandre CERDAN
Andrew MALLET
Antoine GOBRECHT
Benoît SAVATTE
Christophe GAILLARD
Laurent HANUS
Mickaël SÉJOURNÉ
Sabrina DELVAL
Sindie PETIT-JEAN
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z