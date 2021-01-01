Retail
Pierre LOUBRY
Pierre LOUBRY
Longvic
Mes compétences :
Lean
Management
Production
TRW Bouzonville
- Braking Project Manager
Longvic
2012 - maintenant
TRW Bouzonville
- Responsable UAP
Longvic
2010 - 2012
FAURECIA Sièges d'automobile
- Responsable UAP
2008 - 2010
FAURECIA Sièges d'automobile
- Responsable Méthodes UAP
2006 - 2008
FAURECIA Sièges d'automobile (Flers 61)
- Superviseur de production
2004 - 2006
Université De Haute Alsace Ecole Supérieure Sciences Appliquées Ingénieur
Mulhouse
2000 - 2004
Ingénieur Généraliste
Lycée Viette TSI
Montbeliard
1998 - 2000
Lycée Viette
Montbeliard
1996 - 1998
Baccalauréat STI génie mécanique option productique
