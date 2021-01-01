Menu

Pierre LOUBRY

Longvic

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Lean
Management
Production

Entreprises

  • TRW Bouzonville - Braking Project Manager

    Longvic 2012 - maintenant

  • TRW Bouzonville - Responsable UAP

    Longvic 2010 - 2012

  • FAURECIA Sièges d'automobile - Responsable UAP

    2008 - 2010

  • FAURECIA Sièges d'automobile - Responsable Méthodes UAP

    2006 - 2008

  • FAURECIA Sièges d'automobile (Flers 61) - Superviseur de production

    2004 - 2006

Formations

Réseau