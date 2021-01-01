Menu

Pierre LURIN

EGMATING

En résumé

Investaura Management Consultants
Cambridge - Paris - Brussels - Munich - Bonn - Dubai

Investaura is an independent consulting and M&A boutique that helps its clients better manage their business and create substantial value.

We are exclusively focused on ‘Information and Communication Technologies’ (ICT), advising IT companies, service providers, suppliers, financial institutions as well as niche industrial players. We work with the CxOs and senior managers of our clients to help them solve their toughest challenges. Beyond strategy, we are execution and delivery oriented.

Our portfolio includes: Strategy, Corporate Finance, Performance Management, M&A

Entreprises

  • Investaura.co - ICT Entrepreneur, Consultant and M&A expert

    2008 - 2010 Strategy
    Corporate Finance
    Performance Management
    Mergers & Acquisitions

  • Nokia Siemens Networks - Manager

    ST OUEN 1999 - 2008

  • Analysys Mason - Management Consultant

    1995 - 1999

Formations

  • University Of Cambridge Cambridge Uni. (Cambridge)

    Cambridge 1994 - 1995 Finance
    Accounting
    Economics

  • Ecole Centrale Centrale Paris / ECP

    Chatenay Malabry 1990 - 1993 Aerospace Engineering
    Master Research in Energetics

Réseau