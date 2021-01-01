Menu

Pierre MABIT

Vert-le-Grand

Entreprises

  • Intermarché - RESP MKG RAYONS - DIRECTION D'ENSEIGNE

    Vert-le-Grand 2013 - maintenant

  • Intermarché - MKG STRATEGIQUES - PROJETS TRANSVERSES

    Vert-le-Grand 2010 - 2012

  • Intermarché - CATEGORIE MANAGEMENT

    Vert-le-Grand 2008 - 2010

  • INTERMARCHE - Responsable de Marques

    Vert-le-Grand 1998 - 2008

  • INTERMARCHE PORTUGAL - Responsable des marques propres

    Vert-le-Grand 1997 - 1998

  • COUDRAY gr. PAUL PREDAULT - Responsable marketing

    1994 - 1997

  • SAUPIQUET - Assistant chef de produit marketing

    Le Doublon 1993 - 1994

  • SAUPIQUET - Chef de secteur GMS+grossistes

    Le Doublon 1990 - 1993

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce

    Montpellier 1989 - 1990 Cycle Supérieur technico-marketing

    MARKETING ET GESTION D' ENTREPRISES

  • ITSA La Raque (Castelnaudary)

    Castelnaudary 1986 - 1988 BTS Industries Agro-alimentaires

