Pierre-Manuel FOUCART
Pierre-Manuel FOUCART
Levallois-Perret
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
UNIFAF
- Responsable de Pôle Gestion-Conseil
Levallois-Perret
2008 - maintenant
UGC Ciné Cité
- Responsable
Neuilly-sur-Seine
1994 - 2001
Formations
Université Lille 3 Charles De Gaulle ICM
Villeneuve D’ascq
1991 - 1996
Cécile DAUPHIN
Christiane MORICHON
Delphine COUSIN ÉP. THEETEN
Delphine MARTEIL
Dlm DÉVELOPPEMENT
Elisabeth BOUCAUD
Marguerite DADA
Muriel HURTAUD
Sylviane LECLERCQ
