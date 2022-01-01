Self-taught, constant learner and passionate about high-tech, well-being, neurosciences and companies, I am a doer mixing the skills of CHO, corporate hacker and computer scientist in infrastructure and security, supporter of fast fail and test & learn, inspire from the greatest leaders, visionaries, strategists, champions and speakers of this world to continually progress, and above all love human relationships, with a desire to improve the world.



Purpose : Learn to optimize your life and live in the Inner State.



Values : Benevolence, Gratitude, Humanity, Care and Teamwork.