Pierre NG

  • Compagnie Europeenne De Garanties Et Cautions
  • Chief Information Security Officer

Puteaux

Self-taught, constant learner and passionate about high-tech, well-being, neurosciences and companies, I am a doer mixing the skills of CHO, corporate hacker and computer scientist in infrastructure and security, supporter of fast fail and test & learn, inspire from the greatest leaders, visionaries, strategists, champions and speakers of this world to continually progress, and above all love human relationships, with a desire to improve the world.

Purpose : Learn to optimize your life and live in the Inner State.

Values : Benevolence, Gratitude, Humanity, Care and Teamwork.

  • Compagnie Europeenne De Garanties Et Cautions - Chief Information Security Officer

    Autre | Puteaux (92800) 2022 - maintenant

  • Karapass Courtage - Chief Information Security Officer

    Informatique | Boulogne-Billancourt (92100) 2021 - 2021 - Security Management : Set up and enforce the ISSP, Technology survey, Manage vulnerability audits with actions plan (Pentest), Vulnerability scans and Patch management, Control logical (Data governance) and physical access, Users awareness, Simulate phishings, Produce dashboards with implementation of indicators (KPIs) and associated reports with monitoring and analysis of security alerts reported
    - Draft and revise ISSP, IT charter, procedures and modus operandis for audit compliance
    - Annual BCP tests

  • Axians - Pre-sales consultant

    Informatique | Saint-Cloud (92210) 2018 - 2021 - Manage customers and internal projects : IT infrastructure redesign, CRM piloting, Agency opening, Process Optimization…
    - TAM, ROC and weekly reports for large accounts
    - Support sales representatives to detect infrastructure opportunities (virtualization, backup, storage and system)
    - Write responses to calls for tenders with sizing and quotations of the proposed infrastructures
    - Technology survey and evangelize IT market trends
    - Support the 3 Heads of Company in continuous improvement, monitoring and compliance with processes and advices
    - Develop the services provided to customers to improve their satisfaction

  • Toyota Financial Services France - Chief Information Security Officer

    Informatique | Vaucresson (92420) 2013 - 2018 - Security Management : Technology survey, Pilot vulnerability audits with actions plan (Pentest), Patch management, Logical access control (Data governance), Users awareness, Phishings simulations, Dashboard with KPI
    - Management of computer park of 85 users (14 VIP included) : Installation / Administration / Maintenance / Deployment / Monitoring of Virtual / Physical servers, Workstations / Laptops, Printers and Mobiles, Stock / Purchase of equipment / Licenses / Backup
    - Project Management : Migration of Internet link / Virtual and Physical servers, Workstations / Laptops / VDI / Applications / Mobiles / Storage array / Datacenter / Network switches
    - Assistance and support of users
    - Annual BCP tests on 2 backup sites
    - Draft and revise procedures and modus operandis for audit compliance
    - Management of 1 System / Network Administrator

  • Keynit - System/Network Administrator

    Informatique | Boulogne-Billancourt (92100) 2007 - 2012 - Management of computer parks from 1 to 350 users
    - Incident and backup management
    - Project management : Implementation of firewalls / Anti-SPAM / Storage array, Installation / Migration of servers / Workstations / Laptops, Backup solutions / Anti-virus and cloud
    - Management of a team of 3 seniors administrators
    - Monthly reporting of the activity

  • CEGEDIM - Referent Technician

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2002 - 2007 - Assistance / Maintenance / Administration of PC / MAC parks
    - Training / Support of 20 technicians Level 1
    - Escalate incidents / Evolutions to Product support / Product manager

  • AT&T - Support Technician

    Noisy-le-Grand (93160) 2001 - 2002 - Administration of a VSAT network (7500 sites in Europe)
    - Assistance / Support of installation and fixing of VSAT equipment (power of transmitted signal, antenna polarization…)

  • Carrefour - Équipier polyvalent

    Thiais 2001 - 2001

