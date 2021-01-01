Pierre VERCHERE

With our North Europe Headquarter in Dublin, South Europe Headquarter in Barcelona and 3 other business units in Geneva, Paris & Lyon, our team of experienced Recruitment Consultants service companies in a large range of sectors. We recruit any profile required with experience in:
- Sales & Marketing
- Accounting & Finance
- Senior Management
- Customer Service & Administration
- Supply Chain & Procurement
- Multilingual Recruitment
- Human Resources
We recruit for clients throughout the EMEA area and we have experience in relocating candidates for international headhunting campaigns. We recruit mostly for EMEA SSC/HQ or Regional Headquarters based all over Europe.
We recruit on various sector including:
Web Marketing, IT, Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, Commodities, Life Sciences , Nutrition, Healthcare, Luxury, Sports, FMCG, Cosmetics, NGO, Fashion industry, Financial Services
Specialties
You are looking for a job in Switzerland? Please visit our Linkedin group : "Approach People Switzerland : Hot Jobs!!!"
Mes compétences :
Chasseur de têtes
recrutement
Coaching
Talent management
Recrutement cadres
Biotechnologie
International recrutement
Industrie pharmaceutique
Ressources humaines