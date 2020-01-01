Menu

Quentin BAUDEN

  • Chief Information Officer
  • Weidplas GmbH
  • Chief Information Officer

Zurich

En résumé

Trusted digital leader experienced at driving digital transformation and transforming international IT organizations to drive greater business and workforce performance.

Entreprises

  • Weidplas GmbH - Chief Information Officer

    Informatique | Zurich 2017 - maintenant Following a series of M&As, reshaped the whole IT organization and infrastructure of an ageing information system to ensure operational stability and revenue growth, while reducing operational expenditures by CHF 1M and starting long-term initiatives on Digital Workplace, Digital Supply Chain & ERP consolidation. Member of the Management Board.

  • General Electric - Product Manager Digitalization

    Marketing | Zurich 2016 - 2017 Defined digitalization strategy for coal power plants, creating a portfolio of innovation digital solutions on Digital Twin & Cyber Security and develop commercial strategy in tenders with customers.

  • General Electric - SAP PMO & Program Director

    Informatique | Zurich 2014 - 2016 Head of PMO of a global SAP deployment (37 countries, 30k users) and Program Director SAP B1; drove the transformation of the program strategy & organization during the integration with GE Power.

  • Alstom Power - IT Director Manufacturing

    Informatique | Zurich 2013 - 2014 Develop & implement the IT strategy for a global footprint of 13 factories, including the construction of factories in India & Saudi-Arabia.

  • Alstom Power - Head of IT Projects

    Informatique | Zurich 2009 - 2013 Build and manage the central team of IT project managers for Alstom Power.

  • Logica Management Consulting - Consultant Senior

    Informatique | Paris (75000) 2007 - 2009 Focus on information & knowledge management strategy & systems.

  • PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN - IT Project Manager

    Informatique | Vélizy-Villacoublay (78140) 2005 - 2007 Focus on knowledge management applications.

Formations

  • Université De Technologies (Troyes)

    Troyes 1998 - 2004 Génie des systèmes d'information et décision

