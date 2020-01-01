Quentin BAUDEN

Trusted digital leader experienced at driving digital transformation and transforming international IT organizations to drive greater business and workforce performance.
Entreprises
Weidplas GmbH
- Chief Information Officer
Informatique | Zurich2017 - maintenantFollowing a series of M&As, reshaped the whole IT organization and infrastructure of an ageing information system to ensure operational stability and revenue growth, while reducing operational expenditures by CHF 1M and starting long-term initiatives on Digital Workplace, Digital Supply Chain & ERP consolidation. Member of the Management Board.
General Electric
- Product Manager Digitalization
Marketing | Zurich2016 - 2017Defined digitalization strategy for coal power plants, creating a portfolio of innovation digital solutions on Digital Twin & Cyber Security and develop commercial strategy in tenders with customers.
General Electric
- SAP PMO & Program Director
Informatique | Zurich2014 - 2016Head of PMO of a global SAP deployment (37 countries, 30k users) and Program Director SAP B1; drove the transformation of the program strategy & organization during the integration with GE Power.
Alstom Power
- IT Director Manufacturing
Informatique | Zurich2013 - 2014Develop & implement the IT strategy for a global footprint of 13 factories, including the construction of factories in India & Saudi-Arabia.
Alstom Power
- Head of IT Projects
Informatique | Zurich2009 - 2013Build and manage the central team of IT project managers for Alstom Power.
Logica Management Consulting
- Consultant Senior
Informatique | Paris (75000)2007 - 2009Focus on information & knowledge management strategy & systems.
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN
- IT Project Manager
Informatique | Vélizy-Villacoublay (78140)2005 - 2007Focus on knowledge management applications.
Formations
Université De Technologies (Troyes)
Troyes1998 - 2004Génie des systèmes d'information et décision