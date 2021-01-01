Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Quentin CALMELET
Ajouter
Quentin CALMELET
ANTIBES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SNCF Infrastructure
- Ingénieur Travaux
2012 - maintenant
Responsable de lot travaux
SNCF Infra
- Alternant Ingénieur
2009 - 2012
Assistant Responsable de lot travaux
Formations
EI CESI Cesfa BTP
Nanterre
2009 - 2012
Ingénieur BTP spécialité travaux ferroviaire
Diplôme réalisé en alternance au sein de la SNCF Infrastructure
IUT A Lyon 1
Villeurbanne
2007 - 2009
DUT Génie Civil
Lycée Pierre D' Ailly De Compiègne
Compiegne
2004 - 2007
Baccalauréat scientifique
Réseau
Alexis LACHAUD
Astrid ANDREINI
Bastien LAVAL
Dino MAHMUTOVIC
Guilain ADEMARD
Guillaume IMBERT
Imène AIDEL
Mathieu GRZESIK
Mélinée GAUTHIER
Vincent THEY
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z