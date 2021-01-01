Menu

Quentin CHERIFI

Paris

Processing and project performance specialist, Wemanity gathers pioneer Agilists and serial entrepreneurs who position agility in the heart of business and apply it in their daily work.
Through training, cooperation, project achievement, application development, software bricks and open source tools, our cooperators follow every stage of customer projects.  Working in pairs or in teams, they provide their technological expertise and skills around 4 offers: mobility, cloud, big data and digital marketing.
Proud of our values: transparency, congruence and fun, applied in our daily life, we wish to work and place in the heart of wemanity, code artists, who are passionate and eager to share their art, to learn from their peers and to pass on in turn their knowledge. All due to our communities of practice, wemanity Open Days and through blossoming and rewarding projects, from a technical point of view as well as a human point of view.

Mes compétences :
Linux
Objective c
Sql server 2005
MySQL
Visual Studio 2008
C#
PHP
HTML
CSS
UML
C++
Asp.net

  • Wemanity - R&D Engineer

    Paris 2013 - maintenant

  • Bull - Stagiaire Ingénieur Développement M2MExperience Cloud

    Les Clayes-sous-Bois 2013 - 2013 Conception d'un nouvelle offre de services dédiée au M2M.

    • Définition et développement de nouvelles fonctionnalités au travers de widgets
    métier ou de mini-sites.
    • Analyse des outils choisis en s’appuyant sur les critères résultants de l’analyse des
    besoins.
    • Étude et la conception de l’IHM, incluant la sélection du meilleur socle technologique.
    • Mise en œuvre d’une couche présentation de l’information.
    • Écriture d’un document pour la mise en œuvre de la solution et de son intégration dans
    le Système d’Information d’un Opérateur.
    • Mise en place de la solution avec des données de simulations.

  • Société Générale - Développeur au sein du Delivery SI

    PARIS 2012 - 2012 Conception et développement d'un Intranet pour la gestion des actions et des risques dans le cadre du projet Convergence (stage) :
    − Analyse et compréhension du besoin
    − Rédactions des spécifications fonctionnelles
    − Développement, tests et mise en production de la solution

    Technologies utilisées : Asp.net/C#/SQL Server2005/Visual Studio 2008

  • TOTAL - Responsable base de données et développeur IOS

    COURBEVOIE 2011 - 2012 Création d’un intranet et d’une application mobile pour les porteurs de carte GR dans le cadre d’un projet pluridisciplinaire en équipe
    − Analyse du besoin
    − Spécification fonctionnelle de l’application et de l’intranet (cinématique, usage et
    ergonomie)
    - Conception de l'architecture et de la base de donnée
    − Développement de l’application mobile (IOS) et tests

  • Spie Batignolles - Assistant informatique (stage)

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2011 - 2011 -Création d'un intranet à l'aide de lotus Quickr
    -Assistance technique aux utilisateurs du bâtiment

  • Outarex - Assistant conducteur de travaux (stage)

    2010 - 2010

  • LCL - Auxiliaire de vacances – Guichetier

    Villejuif 2009 - 2009

  • UCI IRVINE UCI (Irvine California)

    Irvine California 2012 - 2012

  • Concordia University ENCS (Montréal)

    Montréal 2010 - 2010

  • ECE Paris, École D'Ingénieur

    Paris 2008 - 2012 Systèmes d'information & réseaux

    Systèmes d'information et réseaux - Mineure: Création d'entreprises innovantes
    Option d'approfondissement: Entrepreneuriat

