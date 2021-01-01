Quentin CHERIFI

Processing and project performance specialist, Wemanity gathers pioneer Agilists and serial entrepreneurs who position agility in the heart of business and apply it in their daily work.

Through training, cooperation, project achievement, application development, software bricks and open source tools, our cooperators follow every stage of customer projects. Working in pairs or in teams, they provide their technological expertise and skills around 4 offers: mobility, cloud, big data and digital marketing.

Proud of our values: transparency, congruence and fun, applied in our daily life, we wish to work and place in the heart of wemanity, code artists, who are passionate and eager to share their art, to learn from their peers and to pass on in turn their knowledge. All due to our communities of practice, wemanity Open Days and through blossoming and rewarding projects, from a technical point of view as well as a human point of view.



Mes compétences :

Linux

Objective c

Sql server 2005

MySQL

Visual Studio 2008

C#

PHP

HTML

CSS

UML

C++

Asp.net