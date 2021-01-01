Quentin D'HÉROUËL

-
Bobcat
- Product Manager
2015 - maintenant
- Contribute to the definition of the new product offerings following the Voice Of Customer process.
- Research the market needs and provide to marketing and factory the product feedbacks that meets customer requirements.
- Contribute to the ‘machine tuning development’ of telehandler including machine options but also parts and attachments solutions
- Contribute to a successful launch of new products: communication materials, events, training documents, social media...
- Contribute to the sales development of all the TLS range. Be perceived as the field reference for all sales & marketing telehandler related questions. Specifically address European market but provide support for rest of the world (Asia, Middle-East, Latin and North America, Australia, …)
- Manage advance sale trainings for dealers. Support dealer sales by visiting end-users with salesman.
-
Caritas
- Development Program Director
Paris
2013 - 2015
Directeur du bureau du Développement comme volontaire bénévole à CARITAS-TSHUMBE, Lodja, R.D.C. (40 salariés, 5 projets de développement, budget total 2014 : 1,65 M$)
• Supervision des projets de développement, 1,5M$ de budget en 2014,
• Responsable de la relation avec les bailleurs internationaux,
• Gestion des équipes projets, logistiques et achats, 35 personnes au total,
• Renforcement des capacités de la structure (logistiques, achats, administratives et financières),
• Elaboration et supervision de la réorganisation de l’organisme,
• Mise en place et animation du comité de direction,
• Remplacement du directeur général lors de ses différentes absence pour raison de santé.
-
Doosan Infracore Construction Equipment
- EMEA Product Manager
2012 - 2013
-Contributed to create a new and global product initiative,
-Established and formalize the full value chain of the new initiative from sourcing to service, with suggested improvements
-Launched new products in EMEA with support of marketing department, district managers and dealers,
-Participated to the deployment of new products by applying the internal New Product Development process,
-Animated and sustained sales by technical and commercial support to district managers and dealers.
-
WILO SE
- International Product Manager
2007 - 2012
- Launched market analysis with sales organisations,
- Established the domestic products strategy (90M€, 3 ranges, 2 brands),
- Defined the associated Road Map,
- Did technical, commercial and standards benchmark,
- Built the market specifications of new products and followed their development in close contact with all different services (R&D, Quality, Purchasing, Service…),
- Prepared and run the product launch plan (training, communication tools…),
- Supported sales forces in the 50 subsidiaries established around the world,
- Reported on the domestic range activity (TO, Margin, quantities, quality…),
- Followed and managed the life cycle of products.
-
SPIT
- Assistant Product Manager
Lyon
2005 - 2006
Participation au lancement de 4 produits
-
SPIT
- Ingénieur industrialisation
Lyon
2003 - 2005
Mise en place de ligne de production