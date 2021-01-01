Menu

Quentin D'HÉROUËL

NANTES

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Bobcat - Product Manager

    2015 - maintenant - Contribute to the definition of the new product offerings following the Voice Of Customer process.
    - Research the market needs and provide to marketing and factory the product feedbacks that meets customer requirements.
    - Contribute to the ‘machine tuning development’ of telehandler including machine options but also parts and attachments solutions
    - Contribute to a successful launch of new products: communication materials, events, training documents, social media...
    - Contribute to the sales development of all the TLS range. Be perceived as the field reference for all sales & marketing telehandler related questions. Specifically address European market but provide support for rest of the world (Asia, Middle-East, Latin and North America, Australia, …)
    - Manage advance sale trainings for dealers. Support dealer sales by visiting end-users with salesman.




  • Caritas - Development Program Director

    Paris 2013 - 2015 Directeur du bureau du Développement comme volontaire bénévole à CARITAS-TSHUMBE, Lodja, R.D.C. (40 salariés, 5 projets de développement, budget total 2014 : 1,65 M$)
    • Supervision des projets de développement, 1,5M$ de budget en 2014,
    • Responsable de la relation avec les bailleurs internationaux,
    • Gestion des équipes projets, logistiques et achats, 35 personnes au total,
    • Renforcement des capacités de la structure (logistiques, achats, administratives et financières),
    • Elaboration et supervision de la réorganisation de l’organisme,
    • Mise en place et animation du comité de direction,
    • Remplacement du directeur général lors de ses différentes absence pour raison de santé.

  • Doosan Infracore Construction Equipment - EMEA Product Manager

    2012 - 2013 -Contributed to create a new and global product initiative,
    -Established and formalize the full value chain of the new initiative from sourcing to service, with suggested improvements
    -Launched new products in EMEA with support of marketing department, district managers and dealers,
    -Participated to the deployment of new products by applying the internal New Product Development process,
    -Animated and sustained sales by technical and commercial support to district managers and dealers.

  • WILO SE - International Product Manager

    2007 - 2012 - Launched market analysis with sales organisations,
    - Established the domestic products strategy (90M€, 3 ranges, 2 brands),
    - Defined the associated Road Map,
    - Did technical, commercial and standards benchmark,
    - Built the market specifications of new products and followed their development in close contact with all different services (R&D, Quality, Purchasing, Service…),
    - Prepared and run the product launch plan (training, communication tools…),
    - Supported sales forces in the 50 subsidiaries established around the world,
    - Reported on the domestic range activity (TO, Margin, quantities, quality…),
    - Followed and managed the life cycle of products.

  • SPIT - Assistant Product Manager

    Lyon 2005 - 2006 Participation au lancement de 4 produits

  • SPIT - Ingénieur industrialisation

    Lyon 2003 - 2005 Mise en place de ligne de production

