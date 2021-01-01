Menu

Quentin DESTOMBES

CROIX

I am in charge of matching Industrial Quality for each rolling stock cars manufactured on Valenciennes site (more than 220 cars per year). Demonstration is made to end customer bedore delivery and acceptance of each car.
Quality Insurance is also a daily target for my team (more than 40 people) and myself.

Before that I was Project Manager for Rolling Stock, in charge of Validation and Homologation, in Urban Transit Division (metro and tramways).

Part of the project core team, I manage the validation and homologation activity along the project : definition and execution of type and certification tests, implementation and mangement of the testing team (up to 12 persons), scheduling of activity in site and on customer track, implementation and follow-up of cost, implementation of KPI, management of the différent stakeholders for validation activity (customer, suppliers, design, manufacturing and sourcing/supply chain departments, other Alstom Transport entities).

At each step of project development, I'm looking for continuous improvement for the validation and certification process.

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Microsoft office
Projets internationaux
PROJETS COMPLEXES
Business management

Entreprises

  • RST

    maintenant

  • Alstom transport - Site industrial quality manager

    2014 - maintenant - Responsible for Industrial Quality of all projects manufactured on site for carbodyshell, painting, garnishing, testing phases including customer approval. 6 projects in parallel,
    - Management of a team of around 40 people,
    - Establishment and commitment on Industrial Quality WorkPackage for tender

    Internal interface : Project Manager, Industrial, Production, Supply Chain and Process Manufacturing Engineering Directors
    External interface : End Customer

    Target : Preliminary acceptance of all trains built in Valenciennes site by end customer representative.

  • ALSTOM Transport - Validation Team Manager

    2012 - 2013 Gestion des ressources de l'équipe validation

  • ALSTOM Transport - Project Validation Manager

    2008 - 2014 Responsable projet de l'activité validation et certification durant le développement du matériel roulant (métro et tramway) :
    - déterminer le plan de management de la validation (guideline de la validation, identification des supports utilisés, élaboration du planning en collaboration avec la planification projet, chiffrage de la validation, ...) et le plan de validation (liste des déliverables demandés par le client et/ou les services internes et/ou les normes locales et européennes),
    - gestion de l'équipe d'ingénieurs et techniciens d'essais (identification, recrutement, formation si nécessaire, gestion des équipes en 3x8 et multisites),
    - mise en place et pilotage du déroulement des essais (redaction procédures et rapports d'essais, identification des outilages, ...),
    - suivi des essais effectués chez les fournisseurs,
    - synthèse de l'avancement à chaque jalon projet,
    - élaboration du rapport final de validation remis au client,
    - responsable du budget de la partie projet consacrée à la validation,
    - identification d'axes de progrès en amont en fonction du retour d'expérience des précédentes affaires.
    Budget géré : 3M Euros.
    Effectif géré : jusqu'à 12 personnes.
    Résultat : mise en service commerciale d'un tramway

  • RENAULT Sport Technologies - Responsable Mise au Point Mécanique

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2005 - 2008 Responsable de l'activité fiabilité groupe moto-propulseur au sein de la direction technique :
    - rédaction du plan de validation du GMP en collaboration avec le BE, les experts et les fournisseurs,
    - exécution du plan de validation (suivi montage moteur, recherche de motoriste, mise au banc du moteur, ...),
    - pilotage des essais bancs puis réalisation des examens moteur (démontage, examen, métrologie et analyse chez fournisseurs ou experts),
    - synthése des résultats des endurances et des caractérisations,
    - participation à la reconception de composants si nécessaire,
    - élaboration de l'avis fiabilité aux différents jalons du projet,
    - gestion de l'équipe montage GMP (1 technicien, 2 mécaniciens) en relation avec le BE, les achats prototypes et le magasin,
    - gestion de l'équipe fiabilité (un ingénieur et un technicien),
    - pilotage de la validation thermique du véhicule ( gestion d'un ingénieur thermicien),
    - amélioration du processus de validation fiabilité à l'aide d'étude de profil de mission (adaptation des procédures d'essai suivant enregistrements des paramètres moteur lors de prêts véhicule).
    Budget géré : entre 1 et 1,5M Euros.
    Effectif géré : jusqu'à 6 personnes.
    Résultat : commercialisation de 5 véhicules, refonte de 4 procédures d'essai majeures, création et gestion atelier moteurs prototypes (montage 60 moteurs par an).

  • ALTRAN Technologies - Ingénieur Consulstant, en mission chez RENAULT Sport Technologies

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2001 - 2004 Ingénieur motoriste en mission chez RENAULT Sport Technologies.
    Poste occupé : metteur au point mécanique.
    Création du plan de validation du GMP en partenariat avec les experts métiers, recherche de sous traitant de moyens d'essais, exécution du plan de validation (essais d'endurance et essais de caractérisation avec les fournisseurs), examen des supports d'essais et synthèse de la validation mécanique du GMP pour chaque jalon. Le cas échéant, proposition d'évolutions de pièces.
    Résultat : commercialisation de 2 évolutions moteur.

