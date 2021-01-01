Quentin DESTOMBES

I am in charge of matching Industrial Quality for each rolling stock cars manufactured on Valenciennes site (more than 220 cars per year). Demonstration is made to end customer bedore delivery and acceptance of each car.

Quality Insurance is also a daily target for my team (more than 40 people) and myself.



Before that I was Project Manager for Rolling Stock, in charge of Validation and Homologation, in Urban Transit Division (metro and tramways).



Part of the project core team, I manage the validation and homologation activity along the project : definition and execution of type and certification tests, implementation and mangement of the testing team (up to 12 persons), scheduling of activity in site and on customer track, implementation and follow-up of cost, implementation of KPI, management of the différent stakeholders for validation activity (customer, suppliers, design, manufacturing and sourcing/supply chain departments, other Alstom Transport entities).



At each step of project development, I'm looking for continuous improvement for the validation and certification process.



Mes compétences :

Gestion de projet

Microsoft office

Projets internationaux

PROJETS COMPLEXES

Business management