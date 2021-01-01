Quentin DOMENJOUD

Since graduating from Northeastern University in 2020, I have taken on a role at AlphaSights, a fast-paced, innovative and rapidly growing company, that has allowed me to further explore my passion for business strategy and connecting with those around me.



Currently, I am an Associate at AlphaSights, where our mission is to connect the worlds top professionals with the worlds best knowledge. AlphaSights provides global investment and business professionals with on-demand access to business expertise across all industries and geographies. Through AlphaSights, decision makers from investment management, private equity, management consulting, and corporates connect with a dynamic network of industry experts that provide qualitative and quantitative market insights, industry expertise, and execution support.



Leveraging cutting-edge technology and our global team of 1000+ professionals in nine offices on three continents, we support our clients 24/7 around the globe. AlphaSights regularly ranks as one of the fastest-growing companies in the world.



Learn more at alphasights.com