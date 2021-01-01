Menu

Quentin DOMENJOUD

  • Associate, Client Services
  • AlphaSights
  • Associate, Client Services

Londres

En résumé

Since graduating from Northeastern University in 2020, I have taken on a role at AlphaSights, a fast-paced, innovative and rapidly growing company, that has allowed me to further explore my passion for business strategy and connecting with those around me.

Currently, I am an Associate at AlphaSights, where our mission is to connect the worlds top professionals with the worlds best knowledge. AlphaSights provides global investment and business professionals with on-demand access to business expertise across all industries and geographies. Through AlphaSights, decision makers from investment management, private equity, management consulting, and corporates connect with a dynamic network of industry experts that provide qualitative and quantitative market insights, industry expertise, and execution support.

Leveraging cutting-edge technology and our global team of 1000+ professionals in nine offices on three continents, we support our clients 24/7 around the globe. AlphaSights regularly ranks as one of the fastest-growing companies in the world.

Learn more at alphasights.com

Entreprises

  • AlphaSights - Associate, Client Services

    Commercial | Londres 2021 - maintenant ► Act as a key liaison between our clients and the world’s leading business professionals and top experts
    ► Specialising in synthesising, researching and vocalising client needs to deliver effective results on a time-sensitive basis
    ► Identifying and assessing industry talent and communicating with executive-level professionals

  • Goldman Sachs - Private Wealth Management Co-op

    Finance | Seattle 2019 - 2019 Investment Management Division: Private Wealth Management

  • Comcast - FP&A Analyst

    2016 - 2017 ► Supported planning of EMEA budget to meet operating cashflow targets set by senior leadership team
    ► Monitored monthly customer and advertising sales revenue by compiling 50+ key performance indicators
    ► Built financial models using SAP BPC to provide value-added forecasts to senior management team
    ► Reconciled and presented financials to facilitate decision-making at various levels within the organization
    ► Performed deep dive analyses to study revenue trends in order to identify business opportunities and risks
    ► Acted as point of contact for sales, research, marketing and legal teams for any FP&A related matter

  • AEROW Experts ECM - Ingénieur d'affaires

    paris 2015 - 2015 AEROW is a European leader for IT & consulting in ECM, BI and Digital.
    ► The 1# EMC C3P partner & Premier partner
    ► The 1# on SAP archiving.
    ► Microsoft GOLD Partner and MCS referenced

Formations

  • Northeastern University (Boston)

    Boston 2018 - 2020 Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

    GPA: 3.84/4
    Activities and Awards: Dean’s list, Finance Club, Entrepreneurs Club, French Peer Tutor, Husky Startup Challenge Finalist, Beta Alpha Psi (Honor Finance Organization), IDEA
    Coursework: Investments, Entrepreneurial Finance, Private Equity, Corporate Finance, Supply Chain

  • CEFAM (Lyon)

    Lyon 2014 - 2018 Double diplôme (FR: Master 2/US)

    ► Franco-American business school maintaining partnerships with leading AACSB-accredited institutions in the U.S (Northeastern university...)
    ► Double diploma: French and American
    ► International and English-speaking environment: anglophone teachers

