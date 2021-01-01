Retail
Quentin FASQUEL
Quentin FASQUEL
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Soleil Noir Studio
- Développeur iOS
2011 - maintenant
Haiku
- Développeur iPhone
2010 - 2011
Oskoui+Oskoui, Inc.
- Web & Software Developer
2009 - 2009
Formations
Université Marne La Vallee (Champs Sur Marne)
Champs Sur Marne
maintenant
IMAC Engineer School, Mutimedia, Web, Broadcast
École D'Ingénieur IMAC
Marne La Vallee
2006 - 2009
Université Lille 1 Sciences Et Technologies
Villeneuve D'Ascq
2004 - 2006
Réseau
Alexis AMIEL
Benjamin RAYNAL
Fabien KAPALA
Guillaume CONAC
Lisa LANOË
Nicolas PICOT
Olivier MARCHAND
Pierre DAMETTE
Thierry AMBRAISSE
