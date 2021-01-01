Menu

Quentin FAYET

Lyon

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lyon

En résumé

I am a 23 years old IT engineer, working in France, whiling to find a job is Asia (I have been studying for a year at Beijing Jiaotong University, in the software engineering school, and 5 years in an IT engineering school in France).

I like IT, because it makes the world go round. And I always wanted to be part of it. That's why I started studying computer programming when I was 10.

I have been working in several various environment (from French State institution to the high-growing rate start-up), always bringing the best of myself to my colleagues and the project I am working on. IT is like an infinite world to me, there is always more to know about, and I am learning everyday. That's why I like team-work. I am organized, always trying to come up with new ideas, to bring the "French touch" to wherever I am.

My motivation about IT is quite simple, actually. Simply by taking a look at your environment makes your realize that, nowadays, almost everything owns its existence to IT sciences.

Mes compétences :
MongoDB
Neo4j
Cassandra
Machine Learning
SQL
Elasticsearch
PHP 5
PHP
Symfony2
Développement web
AWS
Docker
AngularJS
CSS
Linux

Entreprises

  • Reputation VIP - R&D Engineer

    Lyon 2015 - maintenant Reputation VIP is specialized into e-reputation issues, providing a way to deal with your online reputation, called the "Digital Fortress".

    I am working in the Research & Development division, in teams of 5 to 10 persons, with advanced technologies, such as Docker, AngularJS, Vagrant, Capistrano, Composer, AWS.

    My missions at Reputation VIP are various:
    - Designing software architectures that requires high-performances level
    - Working in a Quality workflow, with several development, testing, pre-production, and production environments.
    - Doing research on innovant fields (full-text search)
    - DevOps environment, with AWS

    http://www.reputationvip.com

  • Reputation VIP - R&D Engineer (Intern)

    Lyon 2014 - 2015 Reputation VIP is specialized into e-reputation issues, providing a way to deal with your online reputation, called the "Digital Fortress".

    I am working in the Research & Development division, in teams of 5 to 10 persons, with advanced technologies, such as Docker, AngularJS, Vagrant, Capistrano, Composer, AWS.

    My missions at Reputation VIP are various:
    - Designing software architectures that requires high-performances level
    - Working in a Quality workflow, with several development, testing, pre-production, and production environments.
    - Doing research on innovant fields (full-text search)
    - DevOps environment, with AWS

    http://www.reputationvip.com

  • Dynamic View - Web Developper (Intern)

    2013 - 2013 Dynamic View creates and broadcast multimedia content packages on a large network of remotely-controlled advertisement screens (from the tiny screen at the bus stop to the screen wall in big malls).

    My missions at Dynamic View were:
    - Taking part in the development of their website, using web technologies such as HTML5, CSS3, Responsive design
    - Creating a CakePHP module for salesmen, on the back-office of an iPad application, using PHP5, SQL, CakePHP, Responsive Design, JQuery, HighCharts, ...
    - Designing an application to take selfies, then building it from the ground, using various social networks API.

  • Chambre de Commerce et d'Industrie (CCI) - Web Developer

    Cergy 2011 - 2012 Former Vichy/Clermont Chamber of Commerce and Industry was using a CRM (Client Relationship Manager) designed in the early 2000's, that was not addressing their needs anymore.

    My missions:
    - Study the former CRM software
    - Search for security leaks
    - Design a new CRM without using any framework.
    - Build the CRM using PHP5 / SQL / HTML / CSS

Formations

  • Beijing Jiaotong University (Beijing)

    Beijing 2013 - 2014 Master Degree in Software Engineering

  • Epitech (Lyon)

    Lyon 2010 - 2015

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :