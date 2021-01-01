Menu

Quentin FOURREY

Lognes

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • SunGard Global Trading - Project Implementation Manager

    Lognes 2009 - 2015 SUNGARD Global Trading is a global leader in software and processing solutions for financial services. It provides multi-asset, front- to back-office trading solutions for equities, fixed income, derivatives and commodities on exchanges worldwide. These solutions support full lifecycle trading and trade processing activities including information services, market connectivity and order management.

    Mission:
     Supporting front office users.
     Production follow up (feeds, applications up and running, implementations in production)
     In charge of ASP client setup. 14 clients: UOB, Kim Eng, Lim and Tam, Phillip Securities, SGX, BMAL Derivative...
     Project implementations
    - Kitty production access tool
    - OM API migration
    - Phase 2 project: Re-design of feed /BPS implementation, GLWin, GLTactics, Selector and SLE Upgrade, SLE Core multi-AP
    - Monitoring tools (ASAP and Nagios)
    - Kim Eng New Generation project
    - SGX Reach project
    - ASP (Application Service Provider) test environment
    - OCBC Disaster Recovery site
     In charge of SGX SLA (Service Level Agreement) monthly report

    Results:
    All the ASP architecture as been renewed
    All the projects implemented but for Reach project which is still running

    Tools:
     Mantis (bug tracker)
     GL suite: GL Win, SLC, SLE, Tactics, Selector, Station Manager, Stream Manager, Messenger, GL Export, Stream Fix ...
     Sales force

  • SGAM (Société Générale Asset Management) - GAP - Application Support

    2007 - 2009 SGAM is a subsidiary of Société Générale. His core business is asset management.

    Mission:
    - Followed up production
    - Supported users on front, middle and back office applications
    - Set applications and habilitations

    Follow up of the ISIS project:
    Decommission of CAPPRI Compta, an accounting tool. Add of CAPPRI Position and GAP modules. Implementation of ISIS database, reference values.

    Tools:
    - Mantis, Business Object, ORACLE and SYBASE databases, Seebeyond and Mercator EAI
    - MCG, Gesfonds, CAPPRI

  • EURO-VL - Business Analyst – Flow

    2006 - 2007 EURO-VL is an asset portfolio accounting office.

    Project:
    Implementation of an information platform developed by WebMethod. Designed to carry Euro-VL flows: valuations and inventories portfolio, operations, funds (OPCVM) subscription and repurchase, accounting, treasury,…

    Mission:
    - Managed the park flows: creation, modification, correction and deletion
    - Wrote the functional and technical specifications
    - Set with the technical team the implementation schedules and following up schedules
    - Coordinated and participated in the phases of integration and test
    - Updated the specification documents flows through MEGA
    - Wrote the test books
    - Made the functional approval

    Tools:
    - WebMethod EAI, MEGA, JIRA, DB Visualise
    - Global Portfolio 3

  • SGAM (Société Générale Asset Management) - Integration Manager

    2005 - 2006 Project:
    SGAM RI is a project of rebuilding website. The aim of the project is to deliver a webfactory (Vignette) set for the SGAM needing. In order to build websites for each country of SGAM and manage the websites content.

    Mission:
    Preparation, execution and following up of the integration phase:
    - Created the testing books (scenarios, performance and progress indicators, anomaly sheets,…)
    - Tested the webfactory implementation

    Tools:
    - Mantis, Vignette, e-Room

  • OFIVALMO - Front Office Support

    2005 - 2005 Tools
    OFIVALMO is an asset management company.

    Mission:
    Front office support on an Excel application (OFIGIR) using to take and manage

    Tools:
    - OFIGIR, SQL Server 2000

  • SGAM (Société Générale Asset Management) - Business Analyst Assistant

    2005 - 2005 Project:
    SGAM ERL Project (Exchange, Settlement and Delivery)
    General conception phase. EAI application flow management for exchange, settlement and delivery.

    Mission:
    Census and flow analysis:
    - Mapping of the existing technical flows with the target business flows
    - Technical study of the existing and targets formats in order to prepare the detailed conception phase about the transcoding tables

    ERL console specification and conception:
    - Participated in "Workshop" meetings
    - Identified and analysed the customer's business needs
    - Developed the ERL console model (web environment)
    - Wrote the Screens description specifications

    Tool:
    - Eclipse

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :