Quentin FOURREY

SunGard Global Trading
- Project Implementation Manager
Lognes
2009 - 2015
SUNGARD Global Trading is a global leader in software and processing solutions for financial services. It provides multi-asset, front- to back-office trading solutions for equities, fixed income, derivatives and commodities on exchanges worldwide. These solutions support full lifecycle trading and trade processing activities including information services, market connectivity and order management.
Mission:
Supporting front office users.
Production follow up (feeds, applications up and running, implementations in production)
In charge of ASP client setup. 14 clients: UOB, Kim Eng, Lim and Tam, Phillip Securities, SGX, BMAL Derivative...
Project implementations
- Kitty production access tool
- OM API migration
- Phase 2 project: Re-design of feed /BPS implementation, GLWin, GLTactics, Selector and SLE Upgrade, SLE Core multi-AP
- Monitoring tools (ASAP and Nagios)
- Kim Eng New Generation project
- SGX Reach project
- ASP (Application Service Provider) test environment
- OCBC Disaster Recovery site
In charge of SGX SLA (Service Level Agreement) monthly report
Results:
All the ASP architecture as been renewed
All the projects implemented but for Reach project which is still running
Tools:
Mantis (bug tracker)
GL suite: GL Win, SLC, SLE, Tactics, Selector, Station Manager, Stream Manager, Messenger, GL Export, Stream Fix ...
Sales force
SGAM (Société Générale Asset Management)
- GAP - Application Support
2007 - 2009
SGAM is a subsidiary of Société Générale. His core business is asset management.
Mission:
- Followed up production
- Supported users on front, middle and back office applications
- Set applications and habilitations
Follow up of the ISIS project:
Decommission of CAPPRI Compta, an accounting tool. Add of CAPPRI Position and GAP modules. Implementation of ISIS database, reference values.
Tools:
- Mantis, Business Object, ORACLE and SYBASE databases, Seebeyond and Mercator EAI
- MCG, Gesfonds, CAPPRI
EURO-VL
- Business Analyst – Flow
2006 - 2007
EURO-VL is an asset portfolio accounting office.
Project:
Implementation of an information platform developed by WebMethod. Designed to carry Euro-VL flows: valuations and inventories portfolio, operations, funds (OPCVM) subscription and repurchase, accounting, treasury,…
Mission:
- Managed the park flows: creation, modification, correction and deletion
- Wrote the functional and technical specifications
- Set with the technical team the implementation schedules and following up schedules
- Coordinated and participated in the phases of integration and test
- Updated the specification documents flows through MEGA
- Wrote the test books
- Made the functional approval
Tools:
- WebMethod EAI, MEGA, JIRA, DB Visualise
- Global Portfolio 3
SGAM (Société Générale Asset Management)
- Integration Manager
2005 - 2006
Project:
SGAM RI is a project of rebuilding website. The aim of the project is to deliver a webfactory (Vignette) set for the SGAM needing. In order to build websites for each country of SGAM and manage the websites content.
Mission:
Preparation, execution and following up of the integration phase:
- Created the testing books (scenarios, performance and progress indicators, anomaly sheets,…)
- Tested the webfactory implementation
Tools:
- Mantis, Vignette, e-Room
OFIVALMO
- Front Office Support
2005 - 2005
OFIVALMO is an asset management company.
Mission:
Front office support on an Excel application (OFIGIR) using to take and manage
Tools:
- OFIGIR, SQL Server 2000
SGAM (Société Générale Asset Management)
- Business Analyst Assistant
2005 - 2005
Project:
SGAM ERL Project (Exchange, Settlement and Delivery)
General conception phase. EAI application flow management for exchange, settlement and delivery.
Mission:
Census and flow analysis:
- Mapping of the existing technical flows with the target business flows
- Technical study of the existing and targets formats in order to prepare the detailed conception phase about the transcoding tables
ERL console specification and conception:
- Participated in "Workshop" meetings
- Identified and analysed the customer's business needs
- Developed the ERL console model (web environment)
- Wrote the Screens description specifications
Tool:
- Eclipse