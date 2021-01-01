Menu

Quentin GALL

LONDON

En résumé

After four years spent to develop a sport shop franchise, I have been in charge for three years of the marketing and business development of the ESC Pau Business School. Based in London since July 2013, I am taking part in the international development of Smoozy DMC (Destination Management Company) as Project & Business Development Manager.

My international experiences and my professional background have enabled me to forge effective business relationships, leadership qualities and strong communication and management skills.

Mes compétences :
Développement commercial

Marketing stratégique
Marketing opérationnel
Mangement de la force de vente

Entreprises

  • SMOOZY DMC - Project & Business Development Manager

    2014 - maintenant - Design specific projects for corporate clients coming in the UK & Manage confirmed groups
    - Organize sales trips & familiarization trips
    - Set up of a new Custormer & Supplier Relationship Management process
    - Manage, Train and Develop the team on the commercial strategy
    - Lead team meetings (objectives, plannings, team building)

  • Smoozy DMC - Project Manager

    2013 - 2014 - Design specific projects for corporate clients coming in the UK
    - Manage confirmed groups when in the UK
    - Manage supplier relationships

  • Groupe ESC Pau - Responsable marketing et commercial

    2011 - 2013 - Commercialisation du Programme Grande Ecole
    Année 1 : +20% d’augmentation du CA
    Année 2 : +10% d'augmentation du CA
    Soit une progression de 350 000€
    -Positionnement et marque
    Création d’une nouvelle marque et d’une nouvelle identité.

  • Twinner France - Responsable régional

    2009 - 2011 - Créations d’activités et prises d’enseignes
    3 créations et 3 prises d’enseignes
    - Redressement d’entreprises.
    Dossiers de redressement judiciaire
    - Animation d’un réseau de 13 magasins
    +3,5% d’augmentation du CA en moyenne et 2 points de marge.
    - Stratégie d’achat et référencement
    Relation avec les marques surfwear

  • Twinner - Développeur / Animateur Commercial

    2007 - 2011

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :