Quentin GALL

After four years spent to develop a sport shop franchise, I have been in charge for three years of the marketing and business development of the ESC Pau Business School. Based in London since July 2013, I am taking part in the international development of Smoozy DMC (Destination Management Company) as Project & Business Development Manager.



My international experiences and my professional background have enabled me to forge effective business relationships, leadership qualities and strong communication and management skills.



Mes compétences :

Développement commercial



Marketing stratégique

Marketing opérationnel

Mangement de la force de vente