Quentin GOEYTES

Düsseldorf

En résumé

I am currently working at Henkel Laundry & Home Care France as Sales Manager, based in Rennes. I joined this company after a 12 months successful internship as Henkel Cosmetics France Sales Manager for South-West country.

I graduated in 2012 from BEM - Bordeaux Management School (now KEDGE Business School) of a Master of Science in Management with a specialization in Marketing and Sales.

I used to live in New-Caledonia, Australia, the Philippines and many places across France. This is why I am strongly interested to exchange on career opportunities abroad in sales management or marketing department.

Do not hesitate to contact me for any further information or simply to discuss about sales, marketing or any other business subject.

Specialization : Sales and Negotiation, Merchandising
Customer Relationship Management - CRM
Marketing and especially Trade marketing, Branding and Strategic Marketing

Mes compétences :
Négociation commerciale
E-commerce
CRM analytique
Trade marketing
Brand management
Social media
Techniques de vente

Entreprises

  • Henkel - Laundry and Homecare sales manager

    Düsseldorf 2012 - maintenant Followed 70 super & hypermarkets’ laundry & home care shelves

    • In charge of the daily follow-up :
    -> Integrated top references and innovations
    -> Won visibility and share of shelf : 22.9% in May 2012 VS 26.3% in May 2013
    -> Killed the breaks
    -> Developed market share : +3.2pt in one year : national best result.

    • Developed long term partnerships in favor of increasing my partners' and Henkel's revenues:
    -> Optimizing shelves organizations : 45 stores reorganized in 5 months in La Rochelle and 6 after 1 month (November 2013) in Rennes
    -> Adapted national sales promotions volume
    -> Developed and/or optimized assortment

    • Sold majors promotional events like "Le Blanc" & negotiated for local operations : 149% of Results on Objectives for the S1 2013 (100K€ in 9 months)

    • Prospected and developed Drive business in specific stores like Système U, Courses U & Leclerc Drive

  • Henkel - South West Sales Manager

    Düsseldorf 2010 - 2011 Followed 114 super & hypermarkets’ toiletries shelves

    • In charge of the daily follow-up : integrated top references and innovations, won visibility and share of shelf, killed the breaks
    • Developed long term partnerships in favor of making future Henkel’s sales more profitable
    • Led a team of 11 people to create a “Men’s world” apart of classic toiletry in order to increase sales
    • Sold majors promotional events, ex : the Beauty, Christmas Operation, Summer Operation, etc.
    • Ranked as 16e/52 best Henkel France sales manager after 12 months, unique intern ranked

  • PepsiCo - School Ambassador

    2009 - 2010 • Initiated and coordonated 4 partnerships and 2 major events for sports and charitable associations
    • Responsible of Pepsico stand during the 2 days of Bordeaux Business Week
    • In charge of PepsiCo's communication in the school

  • HILTON Hotel EVIAN - Human Ressources Assistant

    2009 - 2009 Followed people under short term contract

    • Built timesheets for 10 people during the pick activity period
    • Led an integration meeting for 9 new employees whose objective was to make them operational
    • Participated in jobs interviews, conflicts resolutions, and Team Members committee meetings
    • In charge of collecting and depositing all cash money in bank (10K€/day)
    • Created an archive system and led it (120 companies)

Formations

  • Ateneo De Manila University (Manila)

    Manila 2011 - 2012 Master 2

  • Bem Bordeaux Management School

    Talence 2008 - 2012 Master 2 in Management

    Marketing - Sales - Negotiation - eCommerce - Distribution - CRM - Social Media Marketing - Trade Marketing - Brand Management - Kay Account Management

  • Lycée Claude Fauriel

    Saint Etienne 2006 - 2008 DEUG Histoire et Géographie - Université Claude Monnet ST ETIENNE

