Quentin GOEYTES

I am currently working at Henkel Laundry & Home Care France as Sales Manager, based in Rennes. I joined this company after a 12 months successful internship as Henkel Cosmetics France Sales Manager for South-West country.
I graduated in 2012 from BEM - Bordeaux Management School (now KEDGE Business School) of a Master of Science in Management with a specialization in Marketing and Sales.
I used to live in New-Caledonia, Australia, the Philippines and many places across France. This is why I am strongly interested to exchange on career opportunities abroad in sales management or marketing department.
Do not hesitate to contact me for any further information or simply to discuss about sales, marketing or any other business subject.
Specialization : Sales and Negotiation, Merchandising
Customer Relationship Management - CRM
Marketing and especially Trade marketing, Branding and Strategic Marketing
Mes compétences :
Négociation commerciale
E-commerce
CRM analytique
Trade marketing
Brand management
Social media
Techniques de vente