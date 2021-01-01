Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Quentin JACQUET
Ajouter
Quentin JACQUET
Lisses
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Narbonne
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Century 21
- Commercial vente
Lisses
2013 - 2015
Société Générale
- Commercial
PARIS
2013 - 2013
Formations
IUP Droit De L'Urbanisme Et De L'Immobilier
Narbonne
2015 - maintenant
Licence professionnelle
Lycée Maurice Genevoix
Marignane
2013 - 2015
BTS
Lycée Maurice Genevoix
Marignane
2012 - 2013
Baccalauréat
Réseau
Jean BELLANTE
Jean-Louis GUYOT
Nathalie CATTIN
Paul ARCI
Shirley FORTIER
Thierry JAMIN
Xavier FARAVELLI
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z