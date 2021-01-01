Quentin JUSKOWIAK

2016 - maintenantProject Management Officer: SAP Cloud Migration Project
• Involve in a Financial & Multicultural environment: closures and creation of financial reports with the offshore team
• Improving Project Process : Make sure that the prerequisites of testing are met, checked the quality of the deliverables
• Follow up on milestones and deliverables
• Administration and management of the documents through the SharePoint
• Follow up on project costs of the Cloud Migration Project
• Preparation and management of the meetings and support in addressing project risk
Process Improvement: Information Technology Service Management (ITSM) Improvement
• Day to day management of ITIL Principles to improve the quality of service of the centre of excellence of SAP
• Initiating a classification to categorises all the issues
• Implementation of SharePoint for internal teams and business users
ArcelorMittal
- Project Management Office (PMO)
2016 - maintenantProject Management Officer: SAP Cloud Migration Project :
• Involve in a Financial & Multicultural environment: closures and creation of financial reports with the offshore team
• Improving Project Process : Make sure that the prerequisites of testing are met, checked the quality of the deliverables
• Follow up on milestones and deliverables
• Administration and management of the documents through the SharePoint
• Follow up on project costs of the Cloud Migration Project
• Preparation and management of the meetings and support in addressing project risk
Process Improvement: Information Technology Service Management (ITSM) Improvement :
• Day to day management of ITIL Principles to improve the quality of service of the centre of excellence of SAP
• Initiating a classification to categorises all the issues
• Implementation of SharePoint for internal teams and business users
Telecom Ecole de Management
- Organisateur de La Summer School
2014 - 2015Participer à l’accueil des 120 étudiants internationaux de la Summer School en s’impliquant dans l’organisation, l’encadrement et la réussite de leur séjour ; accueillir les étudiants internationaux (English Track) en échange.
LES GENTLEMEN DU DEMENAGEMENT
- Stage dans les ressources humaines et la comptabilité
MONTELIMAR2007 - 2007Déménagements Leclercq à St Amand(59)
Stage dans les ressources humaines et la comptabilité
* Déclaration des contrats journaliers ;
* Classement de dossiers et enregistrement de factures
2013-2016 : Télécom École de Management (ex Int), grande école spécialisée dans les nouvelles technologies, classée 41ème mondiale par le Financial Times pour ses masters en management, appartenant au groupe Mines-Télécom ;