Menu

Quentin KAULEK

LILLE

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lille

En résumé

Langages maîtrisés :
- PHP5
- XHTML / HTML5
- Javascript (JQuery/Prototype)
- CSS 2/3
- Actionscript 2/3
- XML/XSLT
- Java

CMS maîtrisés :
- ModX
- Wordpress
- Joomla
- Drupal

Solutions e-commerce maîtrisées :
- Prestashop
- Magento

Bases de données :
- MySQL 5
- MSSQL Server 2000

Traitement de données : Talend Open Studio

Méthodologie : UML


Mes compétences :
PHP
Magento
Wordpress
JQuery
CSS3
MODX
Drupal
Prestashop
Extjs
MySQL
Propel
Zend Framework
Symfony2

Entreprises

  • Kodiak Interactive - Consultant Internet - Développeur Internet

    2012 - maintenant Missions :
    - Conception et développement des projets Internet
    - Analyse technique des besoins
    - Support technique aux agences de communication

  • HD Communication - Développeur Web / Chef de projet

    La Teste-de-Buch 2004 - 2011 Missions :
    - Conception et développement des projets Internet
    - Analyse technique des besoins
    - Interface technique clientèle
    - Gestion des hébergement des clients
    - Gestion réseau/sauvegarde de l'entreprise

    Réalisations :
    Site vitrine des magasins 123 : http://www.1-2-3.be
    Ubisoft : Divers mini-sites (Playzone, Motion Sport, Beyond Good & Evil, Metropolis Crimes, Child of Eden, etc.) + jeux concours (Rainbow 6 Vegas 2, Child of Eden)
    Résidences Cosy's : http://www.cosys-residences.com
    Dupouy Flamencourt : http://www.dupouy-flamencourt.geometre-expert.fr
    Cegma Topo : http://www.cegma-topo.fr
    Colisée de Roubaix : http://www.coliseeroubaix.com
    Zuny : http://www.zuny.fr
    Achat Direct : http://www.achatdirect.us
    Jeux concours et corners Etam
    Développement Flash divers pour La Redoute & Vert Baudet
    ...

  • Nocopy - Développeur Internet

    2001 - 2004 Missions :
    Développement de jeux multi utilisateurs en temps réel
    Développement de sites Internet
    Gestion des hébergements
    Gestion du parc informatique

    Réalisations :
    Le Club Tintin : http://www.tintin.com
    Orchestre National de Lille : http://www.onlille.com
    Site Corto Maltese
    Jeu concours Lyreco
    Jeu concours TFOU des Hits
    Site Pleyel : http://www.pleyel.info
    ...

Formations

Annuaire des membres :