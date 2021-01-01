Quentin KAULEK

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lille
Langages maîtrisés :
- PHP5
- XHTML / HTML5
- Javascript (JQuery/Prototype)
- CSS 2/3
- Actionscript 2/3
- XML/XSLT
- Java
CMS maîtrisés :
- ModX
- Wordpress
- Joomla
- Drupal
Solutions e-commerce maîtrisées :
- Prestashop
- Magento
Bases de données :
- MySQL 5
- MSSQL Server 2000
Traitement de données : Talend Open Studio
Méthodologie : UML
Mes compétences :
PHP
Magento
Wordpress
JQuery
CSS3
MODX
Drupal
Prestashop
Extjs
MySQL
Propel
Zend Framework
Symfony2