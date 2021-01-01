Quentin LABARRE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Reims
Last year Master’s Degree student in Technology and Management at Neoma Business School (TEMA), I describe myself as, organized, patient, thorough, good listener; used and able to work in teams as well as in autonomy. I had two successful internship experiences as ECM consultant for many clients.
Writing a final thesis on the theme of "The impact of social medias use on SMEs' performance"
Mes compétences :
Systèmes d'information
Innovation
Management de projet
Travail en équipe
Nouvelles technologies