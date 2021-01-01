Menu

Quentin LABARRE

paris

En résumé

Last year Master’s Degree student in Technology and Management at Neoma Business School (TEMA), I describe myself as, organized, patient, thorough, good listener; used and able to work in teams as well as in autonomy. I had two successful internship experiences as ECM consultant for many clients.

Writing a final thesis on the theme of "The impact of social medias use on SMEs' performance"

Mes compétences :
Systèmes d'information
Innovation
Management de projet
Travail en équipe
Nouvelles technologies

Entreprises

  • Aerow Experts ECM - Consultant fonctionnel

    paris 2014 - 2014 Mise en place d'une GED pour la RD d'un grand compte dans les Telecom

    • Animation des ateliers d’expression des besoins et de restitution.
    • Protoypage
    • Rédaction des spécifications fonctionnelles
    • Déploiement après itérations

    • Rédaction des documents et supports de formation
    • Formation des administrateurs fonctionnels et utilisateurs
    • Suivi et accompagnement

  • Aerow Experts ECM - Consultant fonctionnel

    paris 2013 - 2013 Maintien et évolution d'une partie de la GED de l'entité de formation interne de Thalès en vue des cycles de formation à venir :
    • Recueil du besoin
    • Cadrage et conseil
    • Déploiement et migration
    • Accompagnement et formation

    Participation à la gestion d’un partenariat éditeur pour une solution SaaS intégrée à la suite CLM d’Opentext :
    • Test solution et recommandations fonctionnelles en continu
    • Suivi et feedback hebdomadaire des entités locales jusqu'au siège Canadien.

    Autres :
    • Installation et utilisation de modules (CS10) custom en environnement test et création de tutoriaux de présentation, documentation.
    • Spécifications fonctionnelles d’un outil générique de supervision, analyse et prévention des pannes Livelink et Content Server.

Formations

