Menu

Quentin MATTI

METZ

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Metz

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • HOME ISOLATION - Gérant

    2015 - maintenant Société spécialisée dans la rénovation de l'habitat.

    Gros œuvre & second œuvre, tous types de rénovation & travaux.

  • MADISOLATION - Technico-Commercial

    2012 - 2014 Société spécialisée dans l'isolation de comble par soufflage.
    Développement d'un portefeuille client dans le neuf & la rénovation (Professionnels, Tertiaire & Particuliers).

  • Photo Martino - Assistant commercial

    2009 - 2011 Assistant commercial du photographe Jacques SCHNEIDER.
    Valorisation de son image et de sa notoriété.

Formations

  • Icademie (Aix En Provence)

    Aix En Provence 2012 - 2013 Bachelor en Marketing

  • CCI Formation

    Metz 2009 - 2011 BTS NRC

  • Shafston International College (Brisbane)

    Brisbane 2009 - 2009 Cambridge FCE

  • Lycée Georges De La Tour

    Metz 2005 - 2008 Bac Littéraire

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :