Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Quentin MATTI
Quentin MATTI
METZ
En résumé
Entreprises
HOME ISOLATION
- Gérant
2015 - maintenant
Société spécialisée dans la rénovation de l'habitat.
Gros œuvre & second œuvre, tous types de rénovation & travaux.
MADISOLATION
- Technico-Commercial
2012 - 2014
Société spécialisée dans l'isolation de comble par soufflage.
Développement d'un portefeuille client dans le neuf & la rénovation (Professionnels, Tertiaire & Particuliers).
Photo Martino
- Assistant commercial
2009 - 2011
Assistant commercial du photographe Jacques SCHNEIDER.
Valorisation de son image et de sa notoriété.
Formations
Icademie (Aix En Provence)
Aix En Provence
2012 - 2013
Bachelor en Marketing
CCI Formation
Metz
2009 - 2011
BTS NRC
Shafston International College (Brisbane)
Brisbane
2009 - 2009
Cambridge FCE
Lycée Georges De La Tour
Metz
2005 - 2008
Bac Littéraire
Réseau
Ab2pro PALMA FRANCE
Agnès CECCARELLI
Bramery VALERIE
Claire DAVEZAC
Efficencia STRATEGIES
Gilles LAKOMSKI
Jerome LAVAUD
Marine MATTI
Sylvain FRANCES
Tony PEZZOTTA
