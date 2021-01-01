Menu

Quentin MIGUET

METZ-TESSY

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Sales forecast
Visual Basic for Applications
Solidworks
SAP
Process management
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Project
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
CATIA
CAD 3D

Entreprises

  • Rexroth Pneumatics Fluidtech SAS - Engineer

    2012 - maintenant Increase the reliability of the sales forecast system

    Set up a Supply Chain continuous improvement process (CIP) meeting.

  • Stäubli France - Dessinateur industriel

    Faverges 2012 - 2012 * Manufacturing of textile machinery, connectors and robotics.

    * Work placement in the Research & Development department of the connectors division.

    Functional and dimensional design of the SPH03/BA connector.

Formations

  • ECAM Lyon

    Lyon 2012 - maintenant ECAM Master's Degree in Mechanical, Electrical and Industrial Engineering through a blended work and study program

    * (ECAM Lyon is a graduate school of engineering specialized in Mechanical and Industrial engineering) ;
    * Main subjects : Mechanics, Information technology, Materials sciences, Lean management, Team management

  • IUT Annecy-Le-Vieux

    Annecy Le Vieux 2010 - 2012

  • Lycée Louis Lachenal

    Argonay 2008 - 2010 Baccalaureate Degree

    * French Scientific ``Baccalauréat'' (High School Diploma) with honors ;
    * Main subjects : Math, Physics, Engineering sciences

