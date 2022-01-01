Retail
Rada MONTFORT
Rada MONTFORT
Lyon
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Elkem Silicones
- Export Customer Service Representative CEMEA Region
Lyon
2017 - 2020
Bluestar Silicones
- Customer Service Representative
Lyon
2016 - 2016
Bayer
- Responsable Service clients & Logistique Sud-Est de l’Europe
Lyon
2011 - 2013
GlaxoSmithKline
- Coordinatrice Service clients et Logistique Sud-Est de l’Europe
Marly-le-Roi
2009 - 2011
Bugabond Ltd.
- Responsable Service clients
2008 - 2009
G.M.T Ltd.
- Assistante Commerciale Grands Comptes
2006 - 2008
IPSIS GB KL Ltd.
- Assitante Commerciale
2000 - 2002
Enterprises internationales
- Interprète indépendante
1999 - 2008
Multiples participations aux salons
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Arnaud ZEISSER
Clément HOLLARD
Nathalie KLEIN
Odile LECHAT
Rémy PINGOT
Romain MONTFORT
Sarah RAIMOND
Stéphane HERNANDEZ
Tanguy CARAYON
Thierry JACCON
