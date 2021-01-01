Menu

Raphaël BONNET

MOUZILLON

En résumé

Mes compétences :
SAP
Logistique
Industrie
Divalto
management

Entreprises

  • BRIOGEL - RESPONSABLE GESTION DES FLUX

    2017 - maintenant En charge de la Supply chain aval

  • BRIOGEL - RESPONSABLE LOGISTIQUE

    2015 - 2017

  • ARMOR SA - Adjoint au responsable d'entrepôt

    Nantes 2009 - 2015

  • ARMOR SA - Technicien logistique entrepôt et Administration transport

    Nantes 2007 - 2009

  • ARMOR SA - Apprentis logistique

    Nantes 2005 - 2007

Formations

  • Groupe Promotrans (Rennes)

    Rennes 2005 - 2007 Titre Responsable d'Unité Logistique

  • Universidad Politécnica De Cartagena (Cartagena)

    Cartagena 2003 - 2004

  • IUT (Alencon)

    Alencon 2001 - 2003

Réseau