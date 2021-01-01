Retail
Raphaël BONNET
Raphaël BONNET
MOUZILLON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
SAP
Logistique
Industrie
Divalto
management
Entreprises
BRIOGEL
- RESPONSABLE GESTION DES FLUX
2017 - maintenant
En charge de la Supply chain aval
BRIOGEL
- RESPONSABLE LOGISTIQUE
2015 - 2017
ARMOR SA
- Adjoint au responsable d'entrepôt
Nantes
2009 - 2015
ARMOR SA
- Technicien logistique entrepôt et Administration transport
Nantes
2007 - 2009
ARMOR SA
- Apprentis logistique
Nantes
2005 - 2007
Formations
Groupe Promotrans (Rennes)
Rennes
2005 - 2007
Titre Responsable d'Unité Logistique
Universidad Politécnica De Cartagena (Cartagena)
Cartagena
2003 - 2004
IUT (Alencon)
Alencon
2001 - 2003
Anthony PAIRAUDEAU
Cindy GAUDIN
Florent DESAILLY
Herve BROSSEAU
Hervé FONTENEAU
Julien GUILLAUME
Laurence LECOMTE
Mickaël BOUVET
Musset ADELINE
Romain CAILLEAU