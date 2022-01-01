Menu

Raphaël DELORME

FERRAND

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Management opérationnel

Entreprises

  • Michelin - Responsable îlot de production

    FERRAND 2014 - maintenant

  • MGI Coutier - Responsable Unité Autonome de Production

    Champfromier 2012 - 2014

  • MGI COUTIER - Responsable îlot

    Champfromier 2010 - 2014

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :