Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Raphaël DELORME
Ajouter
Raphaël DELORME
FERRAND
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Management opérationnel
Entreprises
Michelin
- Responsable îlot de production
FERRAND
2014 - maintenant
MGI Coutier
- Responsable Unité Autonome de Production
Champfromier
2012 - 2014
MGI COUTIER
- Responsable îlot
Champfromier
2010 - 2014
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Alain KALLMANN
Anaïs ROFFET
Arnaud FREREJEAN
Chrystel BROUILLOUX
Franck DEVILLERS
Frédéric DELRUE
Paulo MORGADO
Pierre-Yves RABATEL
Piroux Industrie (Val-Revermont)
Rachid SIALI
Thomas LAUMON
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z