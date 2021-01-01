Raphael LOKO

Fortified With his technical, scientific and economic experience of over 40 years in managing of a long career in the food industry in Europe and the United States , Dr. LOKO Raphael has convinced leading experts of food industry to form what is today one of the best union of skills to the benefit of food industry, by the structure of CONAGRI Group.Dr. LOKO is holds of PhD Nutrition - University of Caen (France) and obtained before a graduation of engineer and Master of Food industries from the University “ ENSIAA” - Douai (France). It is also graduated as an international expert and licensed of behavioral psychology.Dr. LOKO has been Quality Industrial Director to the LACTALIS Group, then Vice President-Industrial director, presidential Advisor of the KANTNER Group USA. He subsequently accompanied in their industrial development several European and American groups like: SIMAT Barcelona, EXPRO MANUFACTURING United States in Los Angeles……



