Raphael MANGIN

Asnières-sur-Seine

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Recrutement
R&D Packaging
Recherche et Développement
Développement produit
Recherche consomateur

Entreprises

  • Procter & Gamble - R&D Director - Singapore

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2018 - maintenant R&D Director for global Hair Care packaging across all brands.

  • Procter & Gamble - R&D Associate Director - Singapore

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2018 - maintenant R&D product design and development for H&S Asia / IMEA
    R&D packaging design and development for all P&G Hair Care brands in Asia / IMEA
    R&D packaging design and development for H&S globally

  • Procter & Gamble - R&D Associate Director - Cincinnati / USA

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2015 - 2018

  • Procter & Gamble - R&D Associate Director - Singapore

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2013 - 2015

  • Procter & Gamble Belgium - R&D Section Head - Brussels / Belgium

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2011 - 2013 Bottle Blowing Capability for EMEA

  • Procter & Gamble Belgium - R&D Section Head - Brussels / Belgium

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2009 - 2011 Global Home Care Packaging and Device Development
    Global Ambi Pur Integration
    Brussels - Belgium

  • Procter & Gamble China - R&D Section Head - Beijing / China

    2006 - 2009 Global Packaging & Device Develompent
    Fabric & Home Care
    Greater China & AAI
    Beijing - China

  • Procter & Gamble Italy - R&D Senior Scientist - Rome / Italy

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2004 - 2006 Global Packaging & Device Development
    Global Bleach & Laundry Additives
    Rome - Italy

  • Procter & Gamble - Brussels - Belgium - R&D Senior Scientist

    2002 - 2004 Global Packaging & Device Development
    Global Home Care
    Brussels - Belgium

  • Procter and Gamble - Brussels - Belgium - R&D Scientist

    1998 - 2002 Product Research & Packaging development
    Global Dish Care
    Brussels - Belgium

Formations

  • KELLOGG School Of Management, Northwestern University (Evanston, Il)

    Evanston, Il 2018 - 2018 Creating and Managing Strategic Alliances - 2018

    https://www.kellogg.northwestern.edu/executive-education/individual-programs/executive-programs/cmsa.aspx

  • KELLOGG School Of Management, Northwestern University (Evanston, Il)

    Evanston, Il 2017 - 2017 Shaping Innovation Leader

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure De Chimie De Paris (Paris)

    Paris 1995 - 1998

  • Lycée Henri Poincaré

    Nancy 1993 - 1995

