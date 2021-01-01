Retail
Raphaël MEGARD
Raphaël MEGARD
PAULHAC
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Cetelem BNP Paribas Personnal Finance
- Responsable Commercial
2002 - maintenant
Cetelem Automobile
- Attaché commercial
1997 - 2002
Cofica
- Inspecteur commercial
1995 - 1997
Cofica
- Attaché commercial
1993 - 1995
Cofica
- Conseiller en Clientèle
1992 - 1993
Arbonne de Laurencin
- Chef de publicité junior
1990 - 1992
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce (Lyon)
Lyon
1989 - 1991
MGE Marketing et Gestion d'Entreprise
Réseau
Awena ROMAND
Céline ROBERT-CHAPOT
François GAMONNET
Frederic LADOUCETTE
Frédéric STEF
Joanna DAMPRUND VIDAL
Marc ETCHESSAHAR
Matthieu CAZENAVE
Olivier PINEL
Valéry DULAIT
