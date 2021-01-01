Retail
Raphael PRUD'HOMME
Raphael PRUD'HOMME
FAYET
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Java / J2E
Microsoft .NET
Développement iOS
PHP
PhoneGap
Entreprises
Corwin - Logiciels & santé
- Analyste Développeur
2015 - maintenant
Refonte de l'application OSIRIS (dossier patient informatisé) :
Portage de l'application client lourd développée avec Visual FoxPro vers une application web.
Je m'occupe essentiellement de l'API Web en .Net 4.5 qui correspond à la partie métier du logiciel.
Groupe AFG
- Ingénieur d'études et développement
Paris
2010 - 2015
Missions variées dans des technologies multiples (JAVA 1.4 à 1.7, .Net 4.0, PHP...)
Formations
Polytech' Lille
Villeneuve D'Ascq
2007 - 2010
Ingénieur
Réseau
Alisson VERMETTEN (WALLE)
Fabrice PIERRE
Frédéric AVET
Kévin THOMAS
Libertini EMILIE
Nicolas DE BOSSCHER
Thibault HAVEZ
Tony GHILAIN
Valentine BORDES
Vincent LEROY
