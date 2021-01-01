Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Raphaël SEMPERE
Ajouter
Raphaël SEMPERE
MARTIGUES
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Martigues
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Fédération Française de Rugby
- Chef de projet
2006 - 2007
Formations
Université Aix Marseille 2 Mediterranée
Marseille
2000 - 2006
Management du sport
Réseau
Alexandre DESSE
Anne-Lise LUA
Céline GUERIN
Gaëtane BUR
Giorgi TALAKHADZE
Guillaume JEANNIN
Jérôme BROCARD
Karim SDIRI
Thomas PIMONT
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z